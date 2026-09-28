Week in review: Budget woes at UMaine, Commonwealth University and more

Most-clicked story of the week:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two laws recently to expand the bachelor’s degrees that the state’s community colleges can offer. The legislation will allow community college districts to offer between two and 12 new bachelor’s degrees, depending on the share of their students who complete their credentials and the percentage who transfer to four-year institutions.

Number of the week: 15.6%

That’s the decline in international enrollment that Indiana University saw this fall compared to last year, with numbers of foreign students tumbling to 4,763. It’s one of several higher education institutions that have reported big drops in international enrollment in the early days of the fall term.

Budget troubles across higher education:

The University of Maine is preparing to lay off staff and faculty to help address a projected $19 million budget shortfall. UMaine leaders said options to limit those cuts will be “pursued aggressively.”

The Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania is staring down a similarly sized deficit — $17 million. The public university could cut up to 175 jobs, including through layoffs, to close the budget gap.

The leader of Minnesota State Colleges and Universities said the 33-institution system will likely have to turn to campus closures to address budget difficulties. “I think we probably will have some campuses that close ... but not institutions,” Chancellor Scott Olson told the Minnesota Star Tribune . “What would probably happen to institutions is that they would align or merge.”

The latest federal policy news: