What federal policy changes will matter for college business officers?

AURORA, Colorado — With the midterm elections fast approaching, Congress is unlikely to pass much in the next few months that will substantially change conditions for higher education, according to a session at the National Association of College and University Business Officers’ annual meeting.

Democrats are working on spending legislation that would increase the maximum size of the Pell Grant by $500, to $7,395. It would also expand federal financial aid to immigrants who are protected from deportation under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and provide some extra money for areas like community colleges, federal work-study and workforce training.

And lawmakers may be moving toward a legislative fix for what’s known as the 85-15 rule, which doesn’t allow Veterans Affairs benefits to go to students if they enroll in a college program where more than 85% of students receive VA funding to pay for college. Recent guidance has caused confusion in the sector and prompted some colleges to indicate the rule could hurt their ability to accept veterans.

Prospects for passing any legislation, however, are uncertain in today’s gridlocked Congress. Still, business officers have plenty to pay attention to at the federal level, said Liz Clark, vice president for policy and research at NACUBO. That includes the following, she said in a session Sunday:

In the U.S. Supreme Court’s next term, which starts in October, the justices will hear arguments in a consolidated case brought by an anti-affirmative action group. Their decision covering Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard and Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina will determine whether colleges can use race-conscious admissions practices.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is expected to rule on whether Division I student-athletes qualify as employees under the Fair Labor Standards Act in Johnson v. NCAA.

The Biden administration is moving to put new regulations into place that will affect higher ed. In many cases, they could end up in court, such as new Title IX rules the administration released last month. Even before a draft Title IX regulation was published, a group of conservative attorneys general threatened to sue over them.

Those situations will lead to uncertainty as business officers try to prepare their institutions to comply with different legal outcomes.

“You are going to be doing a delicate dance between trying to comply with what the administration is proposing and then what justices are acting on as they take up cases,” Clark said. “Buckle up. There is going to be a lot of regulatory dancing in your future.”

Clark highlighted several such regulatory changes of interest to business offices: