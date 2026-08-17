Beyond the degree: How students are defining value in 2026

56% of current students work full time, making the working learner the new majority.

74% of learners want career pathways and salary outcomes integrated into degree planning, while only four percent say their institution currently provides this information

71% are interested in alternative or stackable credentials, yet only three percent currently participate in these programs.

Today's students aren't just choosing a college. They're deciding whether higher education fits into their lives, and whether it's worth the investment.

That means they're asking different questions than they were just a few years ago:

Can I balance education with work?

Can I actually afford this?

Will this degree lead to the career I want?

Will this institution continue to support me after graduation?

Higher education hasn’t become less valuable. But students are evaluating its value differently.

Ellucian's 2026 Student Voice Report, based on a national survey of more than 2,000 learners — including currently enrolled college students and college-bound high schoolers — shows that institutional relevance has become one of higher education's biggest competitive advantages. Students aren't looking for more promises; they're looking for proof that an institution understands the reality of their lives.

Looking more closely at the findings, several themes begin to emerge.

The "traditional" student isn't so traditional anymore

The image of a student focused solely on classes is quickly fading.

More than half of today's college students are working full time while earning their degree. For many, work isn't a résumé builder; it's what makes college possible.

That changes what students need from their institutions.

For many students, flexibility can make the difference between staying on track and falling behind. They need classes that work around their jobs, advising that is available when questions come up, and support designed for the many responsibilities they are managing.

The institutions that recognize these realities will be better equipped to support students from enrollment through graduation.

Students don't just want financial aid — They want confidence

Students want financial aid information that's timely, easy to understand, and helps them make informed decisions. That confidence matters. Our research found that 90% of students say financial stress affects their mental health, underscoring how financial uncertainty can impact far more than affordability.

However, fewer than one-third of respondents say they fully understand their financial aid package and repayment terms. Institutions that reduce financial uncertainty and connect students to timely support can help remove barriers that impact both persistence and success.

One finding stands out: Nearly half of respondents said an additional $5,000 or less could have changed where they enrolled. For students already balancing tuition, housing, transportation, and other everyday expenses, that amount can close a meaningful gap.

Sometimes the difference between enrolling and walking away isn't a dramatically larger scholarship; it's faster communication, clearer guidance, and removing uncertainty at the right moment.

Students want clearer connections between degrees and careers

Students increasingly view higher education as an investment, so they want to understand the return.

Nearly 75% of learners want career pathways and salary information incorporated into degree planning. Yet only four percent say they're currently getting that information from their institution.

That gap reflects one of the clearest mismatches between what students expect and what many institutions currently provide. When institutions connect academics to careers through advising, employment trends, internships, and employer partnerships, students gain confidence that their education is leading to meaningful outcomes

Learning doesn't end with graduation

Students aren't thinking about education as a one-time experience anymore.

71% of responders reported interest in stackable credentials and alternative learning pathways, but participation remains surprisingly low at only three percent. This suggests demand isn't the problem; awareness and access are.

For institutions, lifelong learning isn’t simply a new program area. It’s a chance to build relationships that extend well beyond a student’s first credential by making it easier to return, reskill, and continue learning throughout a career.

Relevance is becoming higher education's competitive advantage

The findings are clear: Students still expect a strong academic experience, but that's no longer the only measure of an institution's value.

They want institutions that fit into their lives, communicate clearly, connect education to opportunity, and continue creating value long after graduation.

The institutions that meet those expectations won't just attract students. They'll earn their trust.

Explore the full report

The 2026 Student Voice Report dives deeper into the research and offers practical strategies for institutions to:

Better support working learners

Build greater financial transparency

Connect academic planning with career outcomes

Expand pathways for lifelong learning

Download the full report to explore the complete findings and discover practical strategies you can use to better support today’s learners — and to help your institution remain relevant to tomorrow’s.