SAT scores are up across the board for high school class of 2026

, according to results for the college admissions exam released Tuesday by the College Board

, according to results for the college admissions exam released Tuesday by the College Board

, according to results for the college admissions exam released Tuesday by the College Board

, according to results for the college admissions exam released Tuesday by the College Board

, according to results for the college admissions exam released Tuesday by the College Board

, according to results for the college admissions exam released Tuesday by the College Board

The high school class of 2026 outperformed the previous year’s graduates

The high school class of 2026 outperformed the previous year’s graduates

The high school class of 2026 outperformed the previous year’s graduates

The high school class of 2026 outperformed the previous year’s graduates

The high school class of 2026 outperformed the previous year’s graduates

The high school class of 2026 outperformed the previous year’s graduates

The mean total SAT score for the class of 2026 reached 1045 — a 16-point increase from the class of 2025.