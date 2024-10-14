Boosting career readiness: UW-Green Bay’s mentorship initiative transforms first-generation student success

At the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay (UW-Green Bay), a transformative mentorship program redefines success for first-generation students with a strong focus on enhancing career readiness. Through a strategic partnership with Mentor Collective, UW-Green Bay has created a robust support system that improves retention rates and boosts students' career confidence and skills.

The program's impact on student retention has been striking. In 2023- 2024, 90% of students in the mentor cohort re-enrolled, compared to a 63% retention rate across undergraduates at the university. This remarkable success stems from pairing first-generation students with alumni and local industry professionals, creating a supportive bridge between academia and the professional world.

Building on this foundation, the mentorship program has expanded its focus to career readiness, yielding significant improvements in critical areas:

+30.6% improvement in Career Decision Self-Efficacy

+20.2% improvement in Sense of Belonging

+9.4% improvement in Academic Help Seeking

+7.8% improvement in Academic Self-Efficacy

What began in the Cofrin School of Business has now spread to all four of the university's colleges, demonstrating both scalability and broad impact. Over a three-year period from Fall 2021 through Spring 2024, the initiative engaged 303 first-generation mentees, fostering 1,780 logged conversations between mentors and mentees, averaging 5.8 conversations per pair. This sustained engagement demonstrates the program's long-term impact and commitment to student success. This level of engagement has been crucial in empowering students to explore career options, secure internships, and develop valuable connections to employment opportunities.

While data paints a powerful picture of transformation, the effect is best understood through participant experiences. One mentee shared, "It is really nice to be able to have casual conversations with someone who went through the same program and is currently in the education field." This sentiment underscores the program's ability to provide relatable role models and real-world insights.

Mentors, driven by a passion to uplift the next generation, play a crucial role in this success. One mentor expressed, "I love helping others reach their goals and/or find their path while setting and crushing them. I've worked in the healthcare industry for 25+ years and returned to school in my 40s to advance my career, and I did. If I can do it, anyone can, and I'd be happy to be a cheerleader on someone's path."

UW-Green Bay's innovative approach to mentorship, connecting mentees with alumni and local industry professionals, sets a new standard in higher education by creating a supportive ecosystem that enhances career readiness. This personalized guidance equips students with the confidence, skills, and industry insights needed to transition seamlessly from their academic experience into the professional world.

As UW-Green Bay continues to refine and expand this initiative, it stands as a powerful example of how intentional mentorship can transform first-generation students' educational experience and career prospects, paving the way for their long-term success in an ever-evolving job market.

