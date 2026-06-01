Credit where credit is due: How flexible pathways can power retention and student success

Traditional higher education pathways weren’t designed for today’s economic realities or learners—and both students and institutions are feeling the pressure. Balancing work and family has always been a challenge, but rising tuition and fees have made pursuing a degree even harder to manage. When they seek lower-cost alternatives, for example, a community college, learners often face transfer credit loss when transferring to a four-year institution, adding time and money to their degree. Meanwhile, institutions face mounting pressure to improve retention, graduation rates and overall student outcomes. But traditional academic structures with credit-hour seat-time requirements can unintentionally create barriers to student persistence, which not only frustrates learners but also cuts into institutional revenues.

There’s a clear need for flexible, scalable, lower-cost credit pathways that meet high standards of academic quality while also meeting learners where they are.

Flexible credit pathways: A win-win for learners and institutions

By expanding how and where learning happens while maintaining rigor and transferability, flexible credit pathways can deliver value on both sides of the educational experience.

Enable learners to complete general education coursework outside of the traditional semester model.

Can be delivered online, in a self-paced format

Lower cost compared to typical semester tuition.

Aligned with institutional standards, endorsed by regional accrediting organizations and reviewed for academic rigor by third-party education bodies, including the American Council on Education.

Because flexible credit pathways can address time, cost and quality concerns for learners and institutions, these pathways can complement institutional learning, not replace it.

Seamless credit transfer is key

Flexible credit pathways only work if the credits can transfer with ease and predictability. Unfortunately, this isn’t always the case. A 2017 analysis of Department of Education data found that students who transferred between institutions lost, on average, an estimated 43% of their credits. More recently, a 2024 survey of adult learners found that 30% of respondents who transferred all, some, or none of their credits said they encountered challenges because the receiving institution did not accept previously earned credits.

That’s why credit providers and higher-ed institutions must collaborate on a strong transfer ecosystem that improves both student satisfaction and institutional efficiency while upholding quality. For example, they can build clear, pre-approved transfer pathways that align with their degree requirements, which can ease uncertainty for students and advisors. This approach can also reduce transfer credit loss, giving more efficient and more affordable paths toward degree completion.

Driving retention and student success

Flexible transfer credit pathways can enable persistence, completion and positive outcomes for all students, especially working adults. According to The PLA Boost, a study conducted by the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education (WICHE) and the Council for Adult and Experiential Learning (CAEL), adult students who earned prior learning assessment (PLA) credits saved between $1,500 and $10,220, depending on the type of college they attended. Those same students also went on to complete 17.6 more credits at traditional institutions than students who hadn’t earned PLA.

For example, students at Sophia Learning, which provides self-paced general education courses designed for transfer, were more likely to continue at the college level:

University of Maryland Global Campus learners who successfully completed Sophia courses continued to their second term at a 31% higher rate.

Excelsior University students who complete Sophia courses graduate at a 23% higher rate.

Strayer University undergraduates who successfully complete Sophia courses continue to their third term at a 27% higher rate than those who do not.

Capella University GuidedPath undergraduates who successfully complete Sophia courses continue to their fourth term at a 20% higher rate than those who do not.

This early momentum can encourage students to keep going and help build their confidence for long-term college success.

The financial benefits also impact persistence and completion. Because students can save significantly through flexible transfer credit pathways, they may experience fewer financial stop-outs and show lower attrition rates. Plus, flexible learning can be a powerful way to re-engage learners who have previously paused their education for financial reasons.

Benefits for institutions, too

Students aren’t the only ones who benefit from flexible transfer credit pathways—institutions can see significant outcomes, too. These pathways can help schools:

Support retention goals and boost graduation rates.

Expand access to new learner populations – a CAEL study shows that 84% of likely enrollees said that the ability to receive college credit for their prior learning would have a strong influence on their college or university choice.

Advance their enrollment and re-enrollment goals.

Provide a scalable solution that doesn’t require major infrastructure changes.

When students have flexible options to pursue general education credits, it can free institutions to focus their resources on higher-value, upper-division and experiential learning. In other words, it lets colleges and universities do what they do best. Plus, it can positively impact ROI through lower attrition and higher retention.

How Sophia Learning is meeting the challenge

What does a successful alternative credit pathway look like? As a proven partner in helping institutions implement flexible, high-quality credit pathways, Sophia Learning helps students stay on track toward degree completion while saving significant time and money along the way.

Sophia courses are built with high standards by experienced academic professionals who come from institutions around the country. Sophia’s content and assessment subject matter experts have an average of 17 years of teaching experience and 100% have a master’s degree or higher, with 70% holding a PhD or equivalent degree.

Every Sophia course is evaluated for credit recommendation by the American Council on Education. Sophia courses are also approved for DEAC’s Approved Quality Curriculum process.

Institutions value Sophia not only for its high-quality courses but also for clear transfer alignment, real-time data insights and student outcomes tracking. Sophia also helps remove administrative burden by providing co-marketing and student support.

Building a more adaptive, expansive higher-ed ecosystem

Flexible transfer credit pathways are already making a difference in higher education. In response to demand from learners, regulators and employers, the future of higher education will become even more modular, learner-centered and outcomes-driven.

When the traditional mold doesn't fit learner needs, institutions will feel pressure to deliver what learners increasingly ask for: more personalization, flexibility, affordability and accessibility. The question now becomes how institutions will adapt. Will they lead the way or be left behind?

Institutions that embrace flexible transfer pathways will be in a better position to compete in a quickly evolving marketplace while delivering what today’s learners need. But here’s the good news: they don’t have to do it alone. Collaboration between institutions and alternative providers is key to building a more equitable, efficient system for everyone.

If you’re ready to explore the potential of flexible transfer credit pathways to support learner success, connect with Sophia Learning today.