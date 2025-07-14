Designed with purpose: Why campus restrooms should reflect the school behind them

Restrooms don’t have to be showpieces — but they also shouldn’t be an afterthought.

Across campuses, every space tells a story. The student center. The admissions office. The lecture hall. Each one reflects the institution’s priorities, personality and pride. But too often, the restroom is left out of that story — treated as a utility rather than a touchpoint.

That’s starting to change.

Forward-thinking colleges and universities are reimagining what restrooms can contribute to the campus experience. Whether they blend quietly into the background or become a branded statement — they’re being designed with intention.

To reinforce school spirit. To align with campus standards. To simplify operations across varied facilities. And most of all, to support a seamless experience for students, staff and guests.

Because the restroom may not be the centerpiece of campus life — but it still reflects the care behind it.

A Daily Experience That Deserves Design

Restrooms are among the most frequently visited and most visibly judged spaces on campus by prospective students, visiting families, faculty, alumni, donors and staff. Their condition, look and functionality can either reinforce the university’s values…or quietly undermine them.

In fact, nearly 60% of people say a poorly maintained restroom negatively affects their perception of an organization.¹ And while universities don’t compete on toilet paper, they do compete on experience, reputation and pride.

That makes restrooms more than a maintenance checklist — they’re part of the brand.

One Standard. Many Spaces.

From dorms to arenas to academic halls, no two campus buildings are exactly alike. But consistency still matters for both the brand and the teams behind it.

A welcome center might feature subtle brand cues or custom faceplates. A student union might highlight school spirit or student accomplishments. An admin wing may favor quieter design that blends in. The point isn’t sameness; it’s cohesion.

So how do universities achieve that without adding complexity?

They’re working from a flexible foundation — systems that adapt to each building’s needs while maintaining a cohesive experience across campus.

That might mean:

High-capacity towel systems in athletic centers to reduce servicing during peak hours

Touchless, ADA-compliant dispensers in classrooms and libraries to support accessibility

Customizable faceplates in front-facing spaces to reflect branding or student life

Smart technology that tracks supply levels and helps janitorial staff focus where it's needed most

By choosing tools that support both visual customization and operational ease, campuses are creating restrooms that feel thoughtful, consistent and easy to maintain — no matter the setting.

It’s not one-size-fits-all. It’s one strategy applied intentionally.

Built to Work — and Work Hard

Restrooms can look great — but if they’re hard to service, the system breaks down fast. On a busy campus with lean facility teams, every efficiency matters.

Elevated doesn’t mean complex. In fact, the best elevated solutions simplify operations with:

Refill systems designed to reduce changeouts and user error

Configurations that match space and capacity without overloading custodial teams

Smart restroom monitoring that helps direct staff where they’re needed most

Soft-close and touchless features that create quieter, more seamless experiences

The result: less downtime, fewer complaints, smoother campus operations. And all of it happening behind the scenes — just as it should.

A restroom shouldn’t steal the spotlight. But it should reflect your standards.

Whether you’re reimagining a flagship student space or refreshing legacy buildings, intentional restroom design can help bring your brand and your operations into better alignment — and create a more consistent experience, one space at a time.

Because small details send big signals — to students, staff and everyone who walks your halls.

Explore what elevated could look like for your campus.

Sources:

1Bradley Corporation. (2023, February 28). Bradley survey illustrates why clean restrooms are good for business. https://www.bradleycorp.com/news/bradley-survey-illustrates-why-clean-restrooms-are-good-for-business