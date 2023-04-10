How flexible tuition payment options keep students enrolled

Enrollment for higher education can be a challenging and competitive process for students and institutions. Many students have budget constraints that prevent them from pursuing their education. And institutions struggle to attract and retain students in a crowded education market.

With Nelnet Campus Commerce Payment Plans, relieve financial burdens and keep students enrolled by allowing them to make tuition payments over time.

Designed to be self-service, Nelnet Payment Plans make tuition management simple for your students and your business office. You’ll reduce institutional costs so you can focus your resources on student success and retention. Secure and compliant solutions alleviate regulatory burden and automated payment processing improves collection rates to reduce the time your staff spends managing student accounts.

Payments are processed automatically by bank account or credit card as well as multiple currency options for international students. Users have 24/7 access to view current balances, make changes, and manage their accounts. And if they fall behind on their payments, our plans can help them get back on track.

Nelnet Payment Plans make college more affordable and accessible for students. With a variety of payment options, Nelnet solutions help students eliminate stress by providing flexibility and helping them stay debt free. And because Nelnet Payment Plans are fully automated, your students will have more time to focus on their education.

Nelnet’s full suite of payment products is flexible, so you can customize your Payment Plans to fit your institution’s needs:

With Actively Managed Payment Plans, allow students to budget their tuition and fee payments over the course of a term, eliminating stress, keeping them enrolled, and helping your institution improve retention and recruitment. With full-service customer support, automated payment reminders, and a complimentary marketing kit that makes promoting Payment Plans on campus easy, you’ll reduce institutional costs and increase efficiency for your business office. Long-Term Payment Plans provide additional flexibility for students and reduce outstanding receivables by offering a compliant solution to extend Payment Plans beyond twelve months. Adding Long-Term Payment Plans to any of Nelnet’s other solutions provides the ability to offer extended schedules to accommodate large balances and repayment of past-due accounts in compliance with HEOA and TILA Nelnet’s International Payment Plans make your campus accessible to all who wish to attend. Allow students to pay their tuition in their home currency, spread payments over the course of the term, and access Nelnet’s fully staffed customer support team to help them stay on track. In partnership with Convera, Nelnet International Payment Plans create affordability for students while ensuring data security. It’s easy to make payments in more than 140 currencies in over 200 countries and territories through a reliable and trusted global network. With Past Due Payment Plans, get students back on track when they fall behind on payments. Save your business office from time-consuming and expensive processes by providing current and former students flexible payment options to maintain enrollment. With Past Due Payment Plans, you’ll keep students out of collections and reduce outstanding receivables for your institution.

Still deciding which payment solutions are the best fit for your institution? Learn more about how Nelnet Payment Plans help higher education institutions provide affordability, improve retention, attract non-traditional students, strengthen their reputation, and expand accessibility.