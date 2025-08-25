Kettering University fast-tracks semiconductor talent with nation’s first accelerated degree

Kettering University has received formal approval from the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) to launch the nation’s first Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Semiconductor Materials and Devices, allowing students to earn a full bachelor of science degree in just three years. The curriculum will harness Kettering’s unique 50/50 Co-op model, which alternates rigorous academic study with full-time, paid professional experiences.

“We are directly responding to national and industry needs,” said Dr. James Zhang, Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost. “Kettering has a long history of adapting education to align with industry demands, and this degree exemplifies that commitment. By combining an accelerated curriculum with deep Co-op engagement, we are preparing students for high-impact careers in a field that is critical to national security and technological innovation.”

A talent pipeline for a critical industry

The launch of this degree comes at a time of evolving industry momentum in domestic chip manufacturing, with state leaders continuing to emphasize the urgent need for a skilled talent pipeline. During a May 2025 visit to Kettering’s GM Mobility Research Center, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer highlighted the importance of preparing engineers for the advanced manufacturing jobs of the future.

“Right now, there’s an ongoing race to mine the minerals, make the components and assemble the products the world will need for decades to come,” Whitmer said. “Michigan is well-positioned to lead this race, but we need to use every resource we have in order to win.”

Kettering’s new program is among the first of its kind to combine ABET-aligned coursework and rotational Co-op experience, all on an accelerated timeline. Whether in the lab, the workplace or the classroom, students will explore every layer of modern chip design and manufacturing, from applied training with Synopsys software to device fabrication and real-world systems optimization.



“Kettering University’s educational model was built for industry, and the design of our new bachelor’s degree in semiconductors is a natural extension of that legacy,” said Kettering University President Dr. Robert K. McMahan. “This degree provides students an opportunity to master the science and engineering of semiconductors faster while preserving the deep industry engagement that defines a Kettering education.”

Rankings and ROI back the model

The degree is the latest example of how Kettering’s industry-aligned model is not only distinctive but validated, with multiple rankings recognizing the University’s approach as a benchmark for career preparation and long-term success.

In July, Launchpad Rankings named Kettering the No. 1 undergraduate institution in the country, citing its focus on faculty teaching, class size, experiential learning and retention as indicators of long-term success. The Wall Street Journal also ranked the university Top 10 in the nation for career preparation and No. 1 among Michigan private institutions for graduate salaries.

“At Kettering, our students not only earn one of the best undergraduate degrees in the sciences and engineering, but also graduate with up to two and a half years of professional, mentored experience in the practice of their planned professional discipline,” McMahan said. “That creates a completely different outcome. Our students often graduate into roles well beyond entry level because they’re already trusted employees.”

And those outcomes have drawn national attention. A July Forbes feature recognized Kettering as a leader in aligning education with industry and delivering strong returns on investment for students. The article noted that the University’s Co-op structure gives students professional experience early, helps offset tuition costs and leads to early job offers and above-average earnings.

“Our graduates succeed because they have gained a level of mastery in their chosen professional discipline,” McMahan said in Forbes. “Mastery is critical to their employability.”

By combining an accelerated timeline, deep Co-op engagement and a curriculum built around real-world applications, Kettering’s new semiconductor degree reflects the very model that continues to earn national recognition.

It’s a strategic step in the University’s century-long commitment to producing industry-ready talent and a timely response to the workforce demands shaping the future of American manufacturing.

Applications are now open for Kettering’s new semiconductor degree, with the first cohort expected to enroll in Summer 2026.