Western Michigan University launches buyout program to ease budget

Western Michigan University is offering early retirement packages to certain tenured faculty as it looks to relieve pressure on its budget,

Western Michigan University is offering early retirement packages to certain tenured faculty as it looks to relieve pressure on its budget,

Western Michigan University is offering early retirement packages to certain tenured faculty as it looks to relieve pressure on its budget,

Western Michigan University is offering early retirement packages to certain tenured faculty as it looks to relieve pressure on its budget,

Western Michigan University is offering early retirement packages to certain tenured faculty as it looks to relieve pressure on its budget,

In September, tenured faculty members aged 60 or over will be able to apply for the buyout program if they have worked full time at WMU for at least a decade.