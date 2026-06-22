Meeting the modern student where they are: How Strayer is advancing creative and technology innovation

The college student of 2026 and beyond looks nothing like the traditional image of a 19-year-old living in a dormitory. Many of today's learners are working adults, career changers, creative professionals and tech innovators. They are seeking an education that bends to their lives, not the other way around. While many higher education institutions scramble to keep up, Strayer University is setting the course, building on over 130 years of experience serving working adults and helping transform the world of work through differentiated tech forward offerings.

A New Kind of Student Demands a New Kind of Education

The modern college student brings a clear-eyed sense of purpose. They want practical skills and clearer pathways into fast-changing industries. They expect education that fits into their lives and leads to real opportunity. Many are also seeking assurance that they will not be left behind by advances in AI in the workplace, but instead equipped to reposition themselves as informed practitioners and leaders who can responsibly shape and drive its adoption.

Strayer has answered that call in very different ways recently: by integrating the Media Design School (MDS), a leader in creative technology, and launching a first-of-its-kind graduate program for the entertainment industry in one of the country's most dynamic, creative cities; by preparing students to outcompete hundreds of institutions in elite national cybersecurity competitions and by integrating AI fluency throughout academic programs from the start of the learning journey.

Where Creativity Meets Technology: Screen Scoring & Music Design

By integrating MDS, an award winning institution from New Zealand, Strayer has strengthened programs at the intersection of creativity, technology and the future of work in the U.S.

When MDS announced its new Master of Fine Arts (MFA) in Screen Scoring & Music Design, it was making a statement about where the creative industries are heading and who gets to participate in them.

Based in Atlanta, the program is centered in one of the most influential entertainment ecosystems in the world, drawing major film studios, music labels and a generation of artists redefining what American culture sounds like. The MFA program places students directly inside that ecosystem, learning orchestral composition, electronic music production, music design and scoring for film, television, games and emerging media platforms.

What makes the program especially notable is its commitment to access. Strayer is offering up to 20 full-tuition scholarships to the inaugural cohort. This is a direct investment in removing some of the financial barriers that may have historically kept talented emerging composers out of the field.

The program is led by Andy Hill, a screen scoring educator and music producer whose career spans two decades in Hollywood, a Grammy Award and oversight of music production during the Disney Renaissance. His approach reflects exactly what today's students are asking for: not just instruction, but professional immersion.

"This program is designed to nurture bold, original voices and guide them toward people and places that will value them," Hill has said of the curriculum, which he describes as built for a world where the rules of creative engagement are changing week by week.

Winning the Cybersecurity Race

On the opposite end of the creative spectrum is the university's recent performance in the National Security Agency's Codebreaker Challenge. Strayer students claimed first place in Division II of the prestigious national competition, competing against hundreds of institutions including Texas A&M University-College Station, Louisiana State University and Arizona State University, in a scenario modeled on real-world cyber threats facing the U.S. Air Force.

The challenge required advanced skills in reverse engineering, vulnerability research, cryptography, and digital forensics. Thousands of students from universities across the country competed, and Strayer's team rose to the top.

It's an achievement that signals something important: rigorous, career-focused technical education doesn't require an Ivy League pedigree. It requires the right programs, the right faculty and students who are motivated by real-world outcomes.

AI Fluency From The Start

Academic pathways through Strayer include AI fluency from the beginning of the journey with workforce-based application, helping students prepare for the future of work — including AI concentrations in IT and MBA programs, as well as a master’s in agentic AI, and future concentrations that support credentialing in AI and digital transformation. Some programs and certifications are offered through Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer, an award-winning online institution ranked as a top-10 online MBA program by CEO Magazine (U.S.), Poets&Quants and Princeton Review.

The Thread That Connects It All

A graduate music program in Atlanta, a national cybersecurity championship, and AI fluency might seem like unrelated headlines. But they share a common throughline: Strayer's bet that the modern student is best served by education that is specific, applied and connected to industries.

As Strayer University President Dr. Antoinette Farmer-Thompson describes, “the institution's 130-year legacy has always been about expanding access to rigorous, career-focused education. Whether that means training the next generation of screen composers or preparing cybersecurity professionals who help protect the nation’s critical infrastructure, the mission remains the same: meet students where their ambitions are and give them the tools to get there.”

This bold institutional clarity might be rare, but it’s exactly what the modern student is looking for.