Illinois Institute of Technology lays off 160 faculty and staff members

Dive Snapshot:

The Illinois Institute of Technology laid off roughly 160 faculty and staff members just ahead of its fall semester, according to the private nonprofit institution.

An Illinois Tech spokesperson attributed the workforce reductions to an effort to “ensure fiscal stability” and “continue to provide excellent education” for students.

The spokesperson, in an emailed statement on Monday, cited broader challenges in the higher education market that Illinois Tech is addressing through the cuts, including “demographic decline, research cutbacks, and severe restrictions on international students.”

The impact: The Illinois Tech spokesperson framed the layoffs as a measure meant to “strengthen the University’s long-term financial sustainability and preserve its mission as an opportunity engine for generations to come.”

The statement said Illinois Tech would maintain a 15-to-1 student-faculty ratio after the restructuring. As of fall 2024, it had a 14-to-1 ratio, according to federal data.

According to WBEZ Chicago, the college’s faculty senate issued a no-confidence vote against Illinois Tech’s president and provost last week, just ahead of the layoffs and after months of rumored financial instability.

The college's governing board, meanwhile, has stood by its leaders during the restructuring.

“The Board of Trustees has affirmed, and continues to reaffirm, its confidence in the president, provost and leadership team and unanimously supported the University’s academic transformation and financial restructuring,” the spokesperson said.

The context: Unlike many colleges that are shrinking their workforce, Illinois Tech had benefited from growing enrollment until recently. Just between 2022 and 2024, its fall headcount grew by over 27% to 8,834 students, per federal data. However, enrollment plummeted by over 15% in fall 2025 compared to the year before, according to institutional data.

Moreover, the institution is highly vulnerable to shifts in international enrollment. Last fall, 42% of its students were international, according to Illinois Tech.

The college has been financially healthy up until recently, with operating surpluses in fiscal years 2024 and 2025.

What we’re watching: As with many peers downsizing their workforces and budgets, Illinois Tech is cutting now to shore up its long-term financial health. How the institution performs in future years in a turbulent environment will be the measure of how effective the cuts were.