Microcredentials are booming. So is the reconciliation work behind them.

Microcredentials are booming, fueled by a trifecta of student demand, employer interest, and institutional revenue pressure.

Students are pursuing faster, cheaper routes to career advancement. Employers are hiring on demonstrated skills rather than degree completion alone. And institutions navigating tighter budgets have found a revenue stream that doesn’t require building an entirely new academic apparatus to support it.

The result is near-universal buy-in. In a recent survey of 150 higher ed administrators conducted by Higher Ed Dive’s Studio by Informa TechTarget in partnership with TouchNet, 78% of institutions reported already offering one or more microcredential programs. Every single respondent expects microcredentials to be a meaningful revenue source over the next three years, and 59% expect significant growth. Not one described these programs as break-even or outside their institution’s revenue strategy.

Few revenue bets in higher ed draw that kind of consensus. But that confidence raises a practical question that has less to do with strategy than with payment operations: What happens when a growing revenue stream runs through financial systems designed for a different model entirely?

Built for a broader student population

Microcredentials serve a deliberately broad audience. All surveyed institutions offering microcredentials target full-time degree-seekers supplementing their education, 94% target working professionals seeking to upskill or reskill, and 76% target employers seeking workforce training solutions. That range is the whole point, and institutions have responded with various approaches to paying for these programs. Installment and flexible payment plans are offered universally. Scholarships or institutional grants specific to microcredentials (79%) and employer-sponsored or third-party billing (58%) are also widely available.

Where flexibility hasn’t fully arrived yet is behind the scenes. Most institutions (74%) run two or three separate billing systems across academic programs and departments. Billing for microcredentials often lands wherever a given department already operates, with 39% of institutions handling it through multiple systems.

Oversight is distributed too. At nearly eight in 10 institutions, cross-functional teams spanning multiple departments manage these programs, which means no single office carries the work from enrollment through reconciliation.

Ryan Audus, vice president of product strategy at TouchNet, describes the effect on institutions trying to grow. “Operational inefficiency has a real cost,” he says. “When you have to compile information from multiple sources, it’s a slower process, it’s not as visible, and it’s prone to error. Ultimately, scalability suffers, and programs end up being more expensive to run.”

Administrators report that strain. Among institutions that have discontinued a program, more than a third (34%) cited administrative burden relative to revenue as a factor. Warning signs appear long before a program is cut: Nearly a third of respondents (31%) rate reconciling revenue from microcredentials across departments as very challenging, with coordinating across finance, the registrar, and academic affairs close behind at 29%.

How students experience disconnected billing

Consider a working professional enrolled in a cybersecurity boot camp who is also taking courses toward a degree. If the boot camp uses a different billing system than the one handling tuition, that student has to log in to two portals, track two due dates, and make two payments to stay enrolled at a single institution.

For Audus, how an institution organizes payments and how students experience them are inseparable. “These students are your consumers, and it’s important to think about their overall experience,” he says. “If students are taking courses with different start and end dates, having one place to make a payment is critical.”

Institutions have reason to care about that experience beyond goodwill. Enrollment numbers (87%) and student satisfaction scores (74%) are the two metrics institutions most often use to measure microcredential success, well ahead of revenue generated (41%). The payment experience feeds directly into both.

Leaders already know the fix

Asked which improvements would most help them manage and grow microcredential and non-traditional programs, 67% of respondents named better visibility into student financial data across traditional and non-traditional enrollment, and 54% named stronger integration between payment systems and student information systems. Put simply, that’s better visibility and tighter integration.

Neither requires a full tech overhaul. Audus recommends starting where the volume already is. “If you have a place where 80% of your payments for a program are coming in, that might be your first target,” he says. “Get buy-in as you go. Showing you can successfully support one department will help bring the rest of the campus along.”

The demand question for microcredentials has been answered. Students want these credentials, employers value them, and institutions are counting on the revenue they generate. What’s left is ensuring the underlying systems can support the growth your institution is already planning for.

Get the full report: See how 150 higher ed leaders are building, billing, and scaling microcredential programs, and what they say would help most.