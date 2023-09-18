 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

16 states underfunded land-grant HBCUs by over $12B, Biden admin says

The education and agriculture secretaries called on each state’s governor to remedy the historical funding gaps.

Published Sept. 18, 2023
Jeremy Bauer-Wolf's headshot
Senior Reporter
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona wants 16 states to consider remedying historic underfunding of their land-grant historically Black colleges and universities. Alex Wong via Getty Images
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief:

  • The Biden administration urged 16 governors Monday to remedy historical underfunding of their states’ historically Black land-grant universities, which federal officials said collectively missed out on more than $12 billion over the past few decades. 
  • Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and Agriculture Secretary Thomas Vilsack wrote individual letters to the 16 state executives, who include Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Democratic Gov. Wes Moore of Maryland. The cabinet members wrote that the administration identified the funding gap by analyzing federal data from 1987 to 2020.
  • The largest funding deficits the Biden administration identified were in Tennessee and North Carolina. In those two states, land-grant HBCUs should have received more than $2 billion, officials wrote.

Dive Insight:

Land-grant universities were first established in the 19th century as tools to promote agricultural and technical education. Under federal law, states must equitably distribute state funding among all of their land-grant universities. However, many historically Black land-grants have been shortchanged.

A Forbes analysis last year found states underfunded land-grant HBCUs by almost $13 billion over the past 30 years compared to their predominantly White counterparts. The Biden administration arrived at a similar conclusion, using data pulled from the National Center for Education Statistics.

Only two of the 18 states that have HBCU land-grant institutions, Delaware and Ohio, have funded them equitably, the education and agriculture departments said. 

“Unacceptable funding inequities have forced many of our nation’s distinguished Historically Black Colleges and Universities to operate with inadequate resources and delay critical investments in everything from campus infrastructure to research and development to student support services,” Cardona said in a statement Monday.

Filed Under: Finance

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Breakout Learning Launches Beta of AI-Moderated and Graded Small-Group Discussion Platform for…
From Breakout Learning
September 18, 2023
Clearlake Capital-Backed Discovery Education to Acquire DreamBox Learning
From Discovery Education
August 29, 2023
As U.S. Suicides Reach an All-Time High, the Nation’s Youth Buck the Trend
From TimelyCare
August 30, 2023
Intelitek’s New SmartLogistics Learning Solution Educates Students on Automated Industrial Sup…
From Intelitek
September 06, 2023
Editors' picks
Latest in Finance
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell