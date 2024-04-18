 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

ACT partners with private equity firm, will transition to for-profit

The change will have no effect on the price of the ACT college admissions test or students’ experience with it, the organization said.

Published April 18, 2024
Kara Arundel's headshot
Senior Reporter
A bubble answer sheet is shown with some answers bubbled in. A pencil is near the sheet
Iowa City, Iowa-based ACT is partnering with Nexus Capital Management LP, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm. number1411 via Getty Images

First published on

K-12 Dive
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief:

  • ACT is partnering with Nexus Capital Management LP, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, in a deal that would see the nonprofit college admissions assessment provider transition to a for-profit company.
  • Once finalized, the deal would unify Iowa City, Iowa-based ACT and its subsidiary Encoura, which provides data science and enrollment services, to operate under ACT's name and brand as a public benefit corporation. 
  • According to ACT, the partnership with Nexus will help ACT bring new products to market to "fulfill unmet needs and provide more value to learners, families, educators, states, districts, and our many stakeholders."

Dive Insight

Specifically, the partnership will open more pathways to degrees, credentials and skills acquisition for people at all stages in their careers and in learning, said Daniel Domenech, chairman of ACT’s board of directors and former executive director of AASA, The School Superintendents Association.

“The time is right to move into the next phase of ACT’s long-term growth strategy alongside a partner with significant industry expertise, giving ACT the scale and capital necessary to deliver on its promise of education and workplace success,” Domenech said in an April 10 statement.

The partnership will have no effect on the price of the ACT test or the experience of taking the assessment for college admissions, ACT said.  

Along with its college admissions assessment, ACT also provides learning resources, research and work-ready credentials. 

Encoura’s higher education offerings will remain the same, with its brand and tools becoming a suite of products under the ACT brand. ACT CEO Janet Godwin will continue to lead the new public benefit corporation.

ACT said proceeds from the investment will fund a continued nonprofit organization with a role in guiding the new ACT public benefit corporation and ensuring alignment with ACT's mission. The nonprofit will conduct programs, services and research focused on education and workplace success, retain an investment in the new public benefit corporation and have direct representation on ACT’s board of directors.

Recommended Reading

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
The University of Arizona Global Campus announces call for proposals for the 10th annual Teach…
From The University of Arizona Global Campus
April 17, 2024
The University of Arizona Global Campus receives approval to participate in SARA, expanding ac…
From The University of Arizona Global Campus
April 04, 2024
New study suggests link between Casper scores and MCAT performance
From Health Professional Student Association
April 02, 2024
Laramie County Community College to Unveil New SmartCIM 4.0 from Intelitek
From Intelitek
April 09, 2024
Editors' picks
Latest in Policy & Legal
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2024 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell