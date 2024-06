Alverno College to cut 14 majors after declaring financial exigency

and unveiled a plan to cut 14 undergraduate majors and two graduate programs from its academic portfolio, according to an announcement Friday

and unveiled a plan to cut 14 undergraduate majors and two graduate programs from its academic portfolio, according to an announcement Friday

and unveiled a plan to cut 14 undergraduate majors and two graduate programs from its academic portfolio, according to an announcement Friday

and unveiled a plan to cut 14 undergraduate majors and two graduate programs from its academic portfolio, according to an announcement Friday

and unveiled a plan to cut 14 undergraduate majors and two graduate programs from its academic portfolio, according to an announcement Friday

With the program cuts, the Milwaukee-based Catholic women’s college said it would eliminate 25 full-time faculty positions and 12 full-time staff positions.

It also plans to combine and restructure departments to boost efficiency,