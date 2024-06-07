 Skip to main content
A thousand cuts: A look at colleges making restructuring moves

Institutions are downsizing in ways both large and small as they try to close budget gaps and manage enrollment declines.

Published June 7, 2024
Ben Unglesbee's headshot
Senior Reporter
A shot of St. Cloud State University from above
St. Cloud State University in Minnesota is cutting dozens of academic programs. Permission granted by St Cloud State University

As a new fiscal year approaches for many in higher ed, colleges are taking a hard look at their finances. 

Facing recent or protracted enrollment declines, institutions are increasingly downsizing — sometimes modestly, sometimes dramatically. 

Head count reductions are being seen where colleges consolidate operating or academic units, while other institutions look to save through surgical and limited — but still painful — staffing cuts. 

Still others — including Delta State University and St. Cloud State University — have announced deep and sweeping cuts to their portfolios, axing programs and faculty positions as they try to focus on their best-performing majors. 

Though cuts always come with the risk of diminishing an institution, leaders are framing budget retrenchment as a matter of long-term health, if not survival. We’ve also seen a handful of institutions try to balance cuts in one area with investments in others, such as new programs or higher salaries. 

With high costs, a looming enrollment crunch and talk of overcapacity in higher ed, the cuts are a sign of the times. Here is a look at the most recent restructuring moves institutions have announced.

