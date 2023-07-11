 Skip to main content
Dive Brief

Appeals court upholds University of North Texas policy charging higher tuition to out-of-state students than unauthorized Texans

Published July 11, 2023
University of North Texas
The Hurley Administration Building at the University of North Texas in Denton. An appeals court ruled that the university can charge out-of-state students higher rates than unauthorized immigrants who live in the state. The image by Michael Barera is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0
Dive Brief: 

  • An appellate court reversed a ruling Monday that barred University of North Texas from charging out-of-state American students higher tuition than unauthorized immigrants living in Texas who qualify for in-state rates. 
  • The decision from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals marks a victory for both unauthorized immigrants in Texas and the state’s public universities that rely on the higher tuition paid by out-of-state students. 
  • A panel of appellate judges wrote that the lower court had misinterpreted federal law when it struck down the university’s tuition policy, which is based on a 2001 Texas statute giving some unauthorized Texans in-state rates.

Dive Insight: 

The case centered on a 2001 Texas law that allows unauthorized immigrants to qualify for in-state tuition rates if they’ve lived in the state for three years. Around 22,000 unauthorized immigrants attended Texas colleges in 2021 paying in-state rates, The Texas Tribune reported last year

The Texas Public Policy Foundation, a conservative organization, sued the University of North Texas for offering in-state rates to unauthorized Texans. On behalf of the student organization Young Conservatives of Texas, TPPF argued that a ‘90s-era federal law prohibited the college from charging out-of-state students more than unauthorized immigrants living in the state. 

U.S. District Judge Sean Jordan agreed last year, ruling that the tuition policy “directly conflicts” with a Congressional prohibition, and therefore was unconstitutional. Jordan ordered the University of North Texas to charge out-of-state residents the same as in-state students. 

The 42,000-student university was facing millions in lost tuition revenue before the appeals court reversed that ruling. For the 2022-23 academic year, tuition and fees at the University of North Texas were $11,140 for in-state students compared to $20,932 for out-of-state students. 

However, only 4% of the university’s first-time, degree-seeking undergraduates came from out of state in fall 2020, according to federal data.

Filed Under: Policy & Legal

