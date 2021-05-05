x
site logo
Brief

Arizona community colleges can now offer bachelor's degrees

Published May 5, 2021
By
Reporter
"Arizona Capitol building" by Gage Skidmore is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Dive Brief: 

  • Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation this week that will allow the state's community colleges to offer some bachelor's degrees if they can show a four-year program meets student demand and workforce needs. 

  • While all of Arizona's community colleges can now offer four-year degrees, those in the state's two most populous counties  Maricopa and Pima  will have limits on the number of programs they can stand up and how much tuition they can charge. 

  • More states are considering allowing community colleges to offer bachelor's degrees or are expanding such existing programs.

Dive Insight: 

Ducey, a Republican, praised the new law as a way to expand higher education access to underrepresented students and reskill the state's workforce.

Around two dozen states allow community colleges to offer bachelor's degrees, though many ensure they don't duplicate programs at four-year colleges. Proponents of such initiatives say they increase college access and help meet local employers' needs. Opponents worry that they undercut programs at universities and reduce cross-sector partnerships. 

Arizona's district boards will approve four-year programs at community colleges based on whether they meet workforce needs and student demand, as well as whether the schools have enough financial resources to launch and sustain programs. They will also assess whether the new degrees would unnecessarily duplicate programs offered by other Arizona colleges. Five years after debuting a program, community colleges will need to report on their student outcomes and whether they met workforce needs, including information about student job placement. 

Research is growing on how community college bachelor's degrees impact students and the workforce. People who earned four-year degrees from Florida community colleges brought in $10,000 more in annual wages four quarters after graduation than those who earned an associate degree in a similar field, according to recent research from New America, a left-leaning think tank.

California, which is piloting bachelor's degrees at 15 community colleges, last year completed an analysis of the effort. It found that roughly half of the programs produced graduates who were better prepared for industry roles and needed less on-the-job training than other candidates. However, it also noted low student demand for the programs. 

State lawmakers are weighing whether to expand the pilot to all community colleges in the state, so long as their four-year programs don't duplicate those offered at universities. Illinois is similarly considering a bill that would allow community colleges to offer four-year programs in early childhood education. 

Debra Bragg, a fellow at New America, said such initiatives have the potential to increase access to bachelor's degrees for students who otherwise wouldn't obtain them. “It's kind of a sea change in higher education if we're willing to take the risk,” Bragg said.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Policy & Legal Higher Ed

Editors' picks

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    The image by Ken Lund is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

    There's more to PASSHE's budget woes than enrollment declines

    Anemic state support and intense competition have also contributed to the Pennsylvania system's financial plight.

    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • March 03, 2021
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    James, Laura. Retrieved from Pexels.

    What colleges should know about the coronavirus variants

    Infectious disease and public health experts discuss whether institutions should step up safety measures in response to the new strains.

    By Natalie Schwartz • March 01, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    East Mississippi Community College Grows Online Programs with Implementation of Perdia Educa...
    Press Release from
    Perdia Education
    Industry Dive’s press release service launches Visibility Reports
    Press Release from
    Industry Dive
    “It Isn’t Enough to Not Be Racist.” ULC and Gale Call on Library Executives to Actively Embr...
    Press Release from
    Gale, a Cengage company
    Wiley Gives $100,000 in Grants to Help Students Stay the Course and Advance in their Colleg...
    Press Release from
    Wiley
    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    The image by Ken Lund is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

    There's more to PASSHE's budget woes than enrollment declines

    Anemic state support and intense competition have also contributed to the Pennsylvania system's financial plight.

    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • March 03, 2021
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    James, Laura. Retrieved from Pexels.

    What colleges should know about the coronavirus variants

    Infectious disease and public health experts discuss whether institutions should step up safety measures in response to the new strains.

    By Natalie Schwartz • March 01, 2021
    • Latest in Policy & Legal
  • International student flexibilities extended as colleges plan for fall
    By Hallie Busta • May 05, 2021
  • Arizona community colleges can now offer bachelor's degrees
    By Natalie Schwartz • May 05, 2021
  • Bill would require college leaders to review sexual abuse investigations into employees
    By Hallie Busta • May 04, 2021
  • Some colleges relax mask mandates following new CDC guidance
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • May 03, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.