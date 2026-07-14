Faith in higher ed slips: 38% of adults report high confidence

Just 38% of U.S. adults report having high confidence in higher education, down from the 42% who said the same last year, according to a Lumina Foundation and Gallup poll released Tuesday.

Just 38% of U.S. adults report having high confidence in higher education, down from the 42% who said the same last year, according to a Lumina Foundation and Gallup poll released Tuesday.

Just 38% of U.S. adults report having high confidence in higher education, down from the 42% who said the same last year, according to a Lumina Foundation and Gallup poll released Tuesday.

Just 38% of U.S. adults report having high confidence in higher education, down from the 42% who said the same last year, according to a Lumina Foundation and Gallup poll released Tuesday.

Just 38% of U.S. adults report having high confidence in higher education, down from the 42% who said the same last year, according to a Lumina Foundation and Gallup poll released Tuesday.

The overall decline was driven by Democrats, even though this group still showed more faith in the sector than did Republicans or independents.