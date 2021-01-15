x
site logo
Brief

Biden proposes $35B in coronavirus relief for colleges

The image by Gage Skidmore is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Author

By

Published

Jan. 15, 2021

Dive Brief:

  • President-elect Joe Biden has proposed a sweeping $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package that would send $35 billion to colleges.
  • However, the funding would be limited to public two- and four-year colleges and private minority-serving institutions, a restriction not present in previous relief legislation. 
  • Colleges would also likely benefit from local and state support under Biden's plan.

Dive Insight:

The sector has suffered since the first substantive coronavirus aid bill was passed in March. Many colleges returned room and board money last spring, and public colleges face steep cuts in state funding. Higher education enrollment is generally down, with the biggest decreases at two-year schools.

Though Congress in December approved another relief measure, which gave colleges about $23 billion, it was far from the $120 billion that higher ed groups deemed the minimum. 

Biden's proposal, unveiled Thursday, provides a total of $170 billion to K-12 and higher ed, the bulk of which would "help [K-12] schools to safely reopen," a summary of the plan states. It largely focuses on stimulating the economy and implementing a successful vaccination strategy. 

The direct support for public colleges and MSIs would also "provide millions of students up to an additional $1,700 in financial assistance from their college," according to the proposal. Most private, nonprofit colleges appear to be excluded from this funding, however. 

National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities President Barbara Mistick said in a statement Friday that her organization was "very disappointed" that the majority of private institutions were excluded from Biden's plan.

"Most of the more than 1,700 private, nonprofit colleges and universities nationwide are critical economic drivers in their communities, often serving as the largest employer and source of economic and cultural activity," Mistick said.

The former vice president also recommended the creation of a "Hardest Hit Education Fund," a $5 billion pot that governors could distribute among early childhood, secondary and postsecondary programs harmed by the pandemic's financial fallout.

Additionally, the proposal gives $350 billion to local and state governments to help mitigate funding gaps. This could help cushion further higher ed cuts, which are common during economic downturns.

Democratic lawmakers have largely praised the plan. The party will take control over both Congressional chambers and the White House this month. Little criticism has emerged from Republicans, though Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., took aim at the proposal on Twitter, saying it couldn't pass "quickly."

This article has been updated with a comment from the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Policy & Legal Higher Ed

Editors' picks

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Illustration assets by Getty; edited by Michelle Rock/Education Dive/Higher Ed Dive
    Deep Dive

    Why 4-year colleges are tapping Amazon to help deliver cloud computing degrees

    Amazon Web Services is one of a handful of tech employers, including Google and Microsoft, helping colleges offer credentials in the field.

    By Natalie Schwartz • Nov. 25, 2020
  • story image Explore the Trendline
    Image attribution tooltip
    Drazen Zigic/iStock via Getty Images
    Trendline

    Enrollment and Retention

    A look at the pandemic's impact on enrollment and how colleges can ensure students stay on course.

    By Higher Ed Dive staff

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Penn Foster Chooses Anthology’s Robust CampusNexus Solutions to Streamline Overall Student ...
    Press Release from Anthology
    GAISA Presses for Action from President-Elect Biden to Protect International Students
    Press Release from
    Global Alliance for International Student Advancement (GAISA)
    Indian River State College Selects Rah Rah for Next Gen, Mobile-First Campus Community Engag...
    Press Release from Rah Rah
    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Illustration assets by Getty; edited by Michelle Rock/Education Dive/Higher Ed Dive
    Deep Dive

    Why 4-year colleges are tapping Amazon to help deliver cloud computing degrees

    Amazon Web Services is one of a handful of tech employers, including Google and Microsoft, helping colleges offer credentials in the field.

    By Natalie Schwartz • Nov. 25, 2020
  • story image Explore the Trendline
    Image attribution tooltip
    Drazen Zigic/iStock via Getty Images
    Trendline

    Enrollment and Retention

    A look at the pandemic's impact on enrollment and how colleges can ensure students stay on course.

    By Higher Ed Dive staff
    • Latest in Policy & Legal
  • How Biden's immigration plan would affect colleges
    By Natalie Schwartz • Jan. 19, 2021
  • Grand Canyon U takes nonprofit fight to the courts as Biden presidency nears
    By Hallie Busta • Jan. 15, 2021
  • Biden proposes $35B in coronavirus relief for colleges
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Updated: Jan. 15, 2021
  • Ed Dept releases more than $21B in coronavirus relief for colleges
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Jan. 14, 2021
  • Which states are giving college workers early access to the COVID-19 vaccine?
    By Hallie Busta • Jan. 12, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.