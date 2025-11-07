 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

Class of 2025 says they see the effects of a tough job market

Young workers have been particularly exposed to the changes brought by artificial intelligence tools, some research has indicated.

Published Nov. 7, 2025
Kathryn Moody's headshot
Senior Editor
A backlit silhouette of a student wearing a cap and gown
A student arrives for their graduation ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 13, 2015, in London, England. Class of 2025 received fewer job offers on average, a NACE report said. Dan Kitwood via Getty Images

First published on

HR Dive
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

The Class of 2025 faced a particularly tough job market, searching for jobs earlier, submitting more applications — averaging 10 applications to the Class of 2024’s six — and receiving fewer offers on average, a National Association of Colleges and Employers study said in a recent report, in partnership with Indeed.

Graduates were more likely to accept those offers, however, even amid uncertainty; 86.7% of those offered a job had accepted in 2025, compared to 81.2% of 2024 graduates.

“Compared to earlier classes, they were more likely to say they were unsure about their plans, and more were planning to enter the military, suggesting they were unsure about private-sector employment,” NACE said in an Oct. 30 announcement regarding the report.

Young workers have been particularly exposed to the changes brought by artificial intelligence tools, some research has indicated. A report from Stanford University noted that early-career workers in AI-exposed fields have seen a 13% relative decline in employment. Those fields included software engineering and customer service, among others.

Notably, less than a third of students surveyed by NACE said they used AI in their job search, and in a separate survey conducted by the organization, fewer than 22% of employers said they used it in their recruiting efforts.

Skills-based hiring also appears to still be largely unknown to graduates, NACE said; fewer than 40% of those surveyed said they were familiar with the term, though a little less than half said they were asked to perform a skills assessment as part of their job application.

Companies previously told Hirevue and Aptitude Research they don’t feel effective at skill validation, still relying largely on resumes and self-reported skills for assessments. The majority of graduates surveyed did participate in what NACE called experiential learning, however, including internships, indicating a cohort that may be interested in learning skills on the job.

Filed Under: Students

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
AppsAnywhere Study Reveals Gen Alpha Teens' Tech & Social Media Perspectives, College Plans
From AppsAnywhere
October 21, 2025
AppsAnywhere logo
OES Learning Solutions Strengthens U.S. Presence with Launch of Advisory Board to Drive Innova…
From OES (Online Education Services)
October 24, 2025
OES (Online Education Services) logo
TED and Immerse Education launch global TED Summer School for 15–18-year-olds.
From Immerse Education
November 05, 2025
Immerse Education logo
EAB Selects Awarded Software as their Financial Stewardship Platform Partner
From Awarded Software
November 03, 2025
Awarded Software logo
Editors' picks
Latest in Students
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.