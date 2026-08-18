Coalition sues Trump administration over 4-year student visa cap

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Dive Brief:

A coalition of higher education groups and unions sued the Trump administration Tuesday to kill a new rule limiting student visas to four years.

The plaintiffs argued that the final rule — issued by the Department of Homeland Security last month and set to take effect in September — replaces a historically flexible federal approach to visas with “a rigid system of fixed admission periods arbitrarily capped at four years.”

They further allege the rule violates statutory and regulatory procedures. Plaintiffs asked a federal judge to block its implementation and vacate the rule.

Dive Insight:

The coalition described the “sweeping changes” under the new regulations as “catastrophic for universities, international students and scholars, and the Nation as a whole.”

In an emailed statement Tuesday, a DHS spokesperson said, “Where was the outrage when foreign nationals were abusing the system, violating the terms of their student visas, and making a mockery of our immigration laws?”

The rule’s final version requires students who want to stay past the four-year maximum to apply for extensions. Currently, international students are allowed to stay for the duration of their studies.

When DHS issued the rule, the agency said that periodically assessing student visa stays would allow it to “better detect and mitigate the risks” of abuse.

The government also said the open-ended nature of F and J visas — two types of visas popular among foreign students — permits fraud. DHS said that 2,100 international students who entered the U.S. between 2000 and 2010 still held an active F visa as of April 2025. However, that is a tiny fraction of overall student visa holders, who numbered roughly 1.6 million in 2024, per agency data.

Even before the final rule’s release, many in the academic world pointed out the four-year duration isn’t long enough to complete many programs, especially at the doctoral level.

In Tuesday's filing, the plaintiffs said the cap means international students “must apply for discretionary extensions of stay from an already overwhelmed federal immigration bureaucracy with no certainty that an extension necessary to complete the degree program they have invested in attaining will be granted.”

Plaintiffs include the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration, the American Federation of Teachers, NAFSA: Association of International Educators, the Association of Independent Colleges and Universities in Massachusetts and several unions.

The regulations also put restrictions on international students changing programs or transferring to other institutions.

Additionally, they bar the students from beginning a new course of study at the same or lower level as a previously completed program. That violates an existing immigration statute by denying visas to a category of students who are “expressly eligible for F student visas under the plain text” of the law, the plaintiffs argued.

Plaintiffs said the rule will discourage international students from enrolling at U.S. colleges because of “the intolerable prospect of losing lawful immigration status part way through their studies.”

“Students will lose opportunities, schools will lose talent, and the public will lose billions of dollars of economic contributions supported by one of the United States’ top exports: education,” they said in their complaint, filed in federal district court in Massachusetts.

Among other allegations, plaintiffs argue that the administration’s rule violated regulatory procedures by failing to “adequately quantify and weigh both the costs and the benefits" of the final rule” and to fully address the roughly 22,000 comments on the proposal that plaintiffs said voiced “near-universal opposition.”

“The rule will severely undermine the contributions international students make to U.S. campuses, economies, and national security,” NAFSA CEO Fanta Aw said in a statement Tuesday. “After carefully reviewing the final rule and the sweeping harm it will cause to our national interest, it is clear that litigation is warranted and necessary.”