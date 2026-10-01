DHS appeals decision blocking 4-year cap on student visas

temporarily blocking the agency from implementing new regulations that would cap student visa stays to four years.

temporarily blocking the agency from implementing new regulations that would cap student visa stays to four years.

temporarily blocking the agency from implementing new regulations that would cap student visa stays to four years.

temporarily blocking the agency from implementing new regulations that would cap student visa stays to four years.

temporarily blocking the agency from implementing new regulations that would cap student visa stays to four years.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday

In mid-September, a federal judge

put the regulations on pause

just one day before they would have taken effect.