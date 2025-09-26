 Skip to main content
NACAC 2025

College admissions in a rapidly evolving world

At the National Association for College Admission Counseling’s recent conference, officials dug into diversity trends, assumptions about college readiness and more.

Published Sept. 26, 2025
Ben Unglesbee's headshot
Senior Reporter
Conference sign at expo center.
The National Association for College Admission Counseling held its 2025 annual conference in Columbus, Ohio. Permission granted by NACAC

The years ahead will be anything but boring for college admissions officers. From demographic changes and increasing college competition to budget cuts and evolving approaches for admissions requirements — not to mention tectonic federal policy shifts and the rapid proliferation of artificial intelligence — the field is as fluid as ever. 

Those topics and more were under discussion at the Sept. 18-20 annual conference of the National Association for College Admission Counseling in Columbus, Ohio. 

While there are many forces outside the control of the admissions office, attendees tuned into the internal challenges and opportunities they’re navigating. Panelists, for instance, dug into data on diversity in college enrollment, how to best prepare future students for college math classes and when to deploy AI in institutional operations. 

Here’s an in-depth look at some of the most interesting conversations Higher Ed Dive heard at NACAC's 2025 conference:

