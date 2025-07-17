 Skip to main content
Trump 2.0 brings layoffs and budget cuts at 8 major colleges

With uncertainty around research funding, international students and financial aid, institutions are shrinking their budgets as they try to weather financial turmoil.

Published July 17, 2025
Ben Unglesbee's headshot
Senior Reporter
Red university brand sign.
Boston University plans to lay off 1% of its workforce as it navigates a choppy federal funding environment and other challenges. The image by Wally Gobetz is licensed under CC BY 2.0

The economic climate for higher education wasn’t exactly breezy when the year began.  

Years of regional demographic shifts, heightened inflation and wavering demand for college have taken their toll on institutional operations across wide swaths of the sector. 

President Donald Trump’s return to office introduced myriad new fiscal ordeals for colleges, along with legal and political tribulations. 

Already the administration has terminated or slowed countless research grants both universally and in targeted attacks on disfavored institutions. With the passage and signing of Republicans’ massive budget bill, taxes will rise for some of the larger college endowments while the student aid system will undergo a revamp that includes an end to Grad PLUS loans and introduction of various borrowing limits, all of which could weigh on revenues.

Moreover, Trump’s aggressive stance on immigration and international students could hamper college demand and revenue, as Moody’s analysts recently noted.

As colleges try to adapt, reimagine their operations or just survive, many are shrinking their budgets, including by laying off faculty and staff. In effect, Trump has introduced a new era of austerity for higher ed, while the pain of inflation and enrollment pressure never went away. 

Here’s a look at how some are girding for an uncertain fiscal future in Trump’s second term:  

