Coursera announces layoffs as revenue growth slows

Coursera, a high-profile MOOC platform, is laying off employees, though a company spokesperson declined to say how many workers were let go.

Wednesday, Coursera CEO Jeff Maggioncalda said officials decided to reduce the company’s workforce as it navigates “lower growth rates and environmental uncertainty.” The company has notified all affected workers via one-on-one conversations, he said.

Coursera expects to spend between $10 million and $12 million reducing its personnel expenses, including severance and benefit costs, in 2022’s fourth quarter, according to documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company had

1,138 full-time employees