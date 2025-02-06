 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

Democratic leaders demand details on DOGE access to Education Department

The lawmakers want details, including who in the Elon Musk-led agency has access to sensitive data and the steps taken to protect that information.

Published Feb. 6, 2025
Roger Riddell's headshot
Senior Editor
Bernie Sanders listens to testimony during a Senate HELP committee hearing
Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill on March 29, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Sanders is among five Congressional leaders demanding information on the Department of Government Efficiency's access to the Education Department. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images via Getty Images

First published on

K-12 Dive
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Democratic leaders in Congress want Acting U.S. Secretary of Education Denise Carter to provide a range of information to confirm the Education Department is ensuring continuity of programs and that safeguards are in place to protect student privacy, according to a letter sent Wednesday.

Citing the Education Department’s status as a target of President Donald Trump and his advisors “since even prior to his inauguration,” the group of five senators and representatives highlights media reports that the department could face actions similar to those at the U.S. Agency for International Development. 

At USAID, security officials were placed on leave over the weekend after refusing members of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency access to sensitive data. On Monday, according to the letter, more than 600 USAID staff were locked out of systems and placed on leave.

Trump and Musk have said DOGE’s actions are part of an effort to reduce federal bureaucracy and waste.

The letter — signed by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Sen. Patty Murray of Washington, Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, Rep. Bobby Scott of Virginia and Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut — expresses concerns about a number of actions at the Education Department since Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20.

According to the letter, workers have been placed on leave for attending diversity trainings promoted by former education secretary Betsy DeVos, who served during Trump’s first term, and have been “coerced” into leaving their jobs via buyouts offered to all federal workers by the Trump administration. 

Additionally, the letter cites reports that DOGE staff have accessed internal systems at the Education Department that include financial aid systems with the personally identifiable information of millions of students. According to The Washington Post, DOGE staff have fed data including personally identifiable information and sensitive internal financial data into artificial intelligence software to target cuts at the department.

“If these reports are true, they raise profound questions about how highly confidential data is being used and by whom,” said Elizabeth Laird, director of Equity in Civic Technology at the Center for Democracy and Technology, in a Thursday email. “Dumping large amounts of sensitive data, including personally identifiable information like social security numbers and family income, into a general-use AI system significantly increases security risks. We haven’t seen any proof that this kind of use is safe and trustworthy.”

People who have shared their information with the agency deserve to know it’s being kept safe and secure, said Laird.

The letter from Democratic leaders requests that Carter, by Friday, provide:

  • A list of all individuals — including job titles, offices and status as federal government employees — given access to personally identifiable or sensitive information since Jan. 20. The requested information should also include the training they were provided, the specific information they were granted access to, the legal purpose for that access, and whether students have been notified of that access.
  • An explanation of all steps the agency has taken to protect sensitive, personally identifiable data such as the kind held in the National Student Loan Data System, the Common Origination and Disbursement system, and the Free Application for Federal Student Aid Processing System.
  • A list of everyone placed on administrative leave or terminated since Jan. 20, including their job title, responsibilities, office and reason for leave or termination.
  • All communications to employees placed on administrative leave or terminated since Jan. 20.
  • Confirmation the agency hasn’t frozen, paused, impeded, blocked, canceled or terminated any awards or obligations since Jan. 20, beyond the diversity, equity and inclusion-related training and service contracts announced in a Jan. 23 press release.

“We will not stand by and allow the impact that dismantling the Department of Education would have on the nation’s students, parents, borrowers, educators, and communities,” the letter reads. “Congress created the Department to ensure all students in America have equal access to a high-quality education and that their civil rights are protected no matter their zip code.”

The letter comes one day after Rep. Susan Bonamici, D-Ore., introduced a House Resolution condemning actions to defund public education or to weaken or dismantle the Education Department.

Both the letter and resolution come amid reports of an impending executive action to dismantle the Education Department. Last week, Rep. Thomas Massie, R- Ky., also reintroduced a bill calling for the department’s termination on Dec. 31, 2026. 

In late January, K-12 and higher education leaders were alarmed by a directive that would have temporarily frozen federal funding across agencies including the Education Department. That move was halted by a U.S. District judge shortly before it was set to take effect Jan. 28.

Filed Under: Policy & Legal

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
THE ROYAL BALLET SCHOOL JOINS NATIONWIDE LET'S DANCE INITIATIVE WITH HISTORIC PUBLIC OPEN DAY
From Royal Ballet School
February 06, 2025
Pathify Powers the Launch of MyPima Student Portal at Pima Community College
From Pathify
January 31, 2025
In a Tightening Job Market, Communication Skills Are Key and Now There Is An App For That
From CDC Phone App LLC
January 21, 2025
Wisconsin School of Business Center for Professional & Executive Development Partners With Zip…
From Ziplines Education
January 28, 2025
Editors' picks
Latest in Policy & Legal
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.