Democrats move to impeach McMahon for Education Department dismantling

Thursday against U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon, accusing her of illegally dismantling the U.S. Department of Education and lying to Congress.

Thursday against U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon, accusing her of illegally dismantling the U.S. Department of Education and lying to Congress.

Thursday against U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon, accusing her of illegally dismantling the U.S. Department of Education and lying to Congress.

Thursday against U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon, accusing her of illegally dismantling the U.S. Department of Education and lying to Congress.

Thursday against U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon, accusing her of illegally dismantling the U.S. Department of Education and lying to Congress.

“Educators and parents, especially parents of students with disabilities, are distraught and asking us to take action to stop these illegal transfers,” Bonamici said on the House floor Thursday.

“Educators and parents, especially parents of students with disabilities, are distraught and asking us to take action to stop these illegal transfers,” Bonamici said on the House floor Thursday.

“Educators and parents, especially parents of students with disabilities, are distraught and asking us to take action to stop these illegal transfers,” Bonamici said on the House floor Thursday.

“Educators and parents, especially parents of students with disabilities, are distraught and asking us to take action to stop these illegal transfers,” Bonamici said on the House floor Thursday.

“Educators and parents, especially parents of students with disabilities, are distraught and asking us to take action to stop these illegal transfers,” Bonamici said on the House floor Thursday.

Sixteen other House Democrats co-sponsored the legislation.

However, it faces a tough road ahead —