DOJ sues University of California over antisemitism allegations in latest salvo

A University of California, Los Angeles spokesperson said the institution has taken numerous steps to combat antisemitism and “we will vigorously defend our efforts.”

Published Feb. 24, 2026 Updated 8 hours ago
Ben Unglesbee's headshot
Senior Reporter
A student walks through UCLA.
Students walk near Royce Hall on the campus of University of California, Los Angeles on April 23, 2012, in Los Angeles, Calif. The U.S. Department of Justice sued the University of California on Tuesday over allegations that UCLA tolerated antisemitism against employees. Kevork Djansezian via Getty Images

The U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division sued the University of California system on Tuesday over allegations that its largest campus didn’t do enough to quell workplace antisemitism. 

In its complaint, the DOJ accused the University of California, Los Angeles of failing to properly investigate what the agency said were dozens of civil rights complaints filed by Jewish and Israeli employees since Oct. 7, 2023, when a Hamas attack on Israel erupted into a yearslong war. 

Much of the complaint centers around pro-Palestinian protests in late 2023 and early 2024, and it heavily cites an October 2024 report produced by UCLA’s antisemitism taskforce. 

In an emailed statement late Tuesday, UCLA Vice Chancellor for Strategic Communications Mary Osako said the university under Chancellor Julio Frenk — who took over the role at the start of 2025 — has taken "concrete and significant steps to strengthen campus safety, enforce policies, and combat antisemitism in a systemic and sustained manner." Those efforts include launching an Initiative to Combat Antisemitism, hiring a new leader of campus safety, reorganizing the institution's civil rights office and overhauling its public speech policies.

"These ongoing and long-standing institutional efforts, including clear expectations and a commitment to enforcement, are working," Osako said. "We stand firmly by the decisive actions we have taken to combat antisemitism in all its forms, and we will vigorously defend our efforts and our unwavering commitment to providing a safe, inclusive environment for all members of our community.”

The DOJ’s complaint made dozens of references to a spring 2024 encampment on UCLA's campus that university leaders allowed for roughly a week out of free speech concerns before calling in the police to disband it

The agency also accused UCLA of retaliating against employees who filed antisemitism complaints with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. 

Based on our investigation, UCLA administrators allegedly allowed virulent anti-Semitism to flourish on campus, harming students and staff alike,” U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a Tuesday statement.

However, Democratic lawmakers and some Jewish groups have accused the Trump administration of weaponizing antisemitism allegations against colleges as a means of exerting control over the higher ed sector.

Thursday's lawsuit is the latest attack from the Trump administration against UCLA and the UC system.The federal government froze $584 million of UCLA’s research funding over allegations it violated civil rights law by failing to protect Jewish students from harassment.

In November, a federal judge ruled that the freeze — and the Trump administration’s corresponding effort to wrest a $1.2 billion penalty from UC — was unconstitutional and illegally ignored existing procedures for enforcing civil rights law. Earlier this month, the administration dropped an appeal of the ruling. 

The DOJ also opened a separate investigation into the UC system in June over a plan to hire diverse faculty members, alleging it may have violated federal antidiscrimination law. 

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include UCLA's response to the Trump administration's lawsuit.

