 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

Colleges could be targeted anew under fraud law, DOJ says

The agency created a civil rights initiative to seek out violations of the False Claims Act, which could include diversity initiatives.

Published May 20, 2025
Ben Unglesbee's headshot
Senior Reporter
U.S. flag flies above the Department of Justice building
The U.S. Department of Justice could begin bringing cases against universities under the False Claims Act, which prohibits fraud among those receiving government funds. Kevin Dietsch via Getty Images

The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday opened another line of legal attack against colleges over their diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, policies on transgender athletes and other Trump administration targets.

In a memo to Justice Department staff, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche directed the creation of a Civil Rights Fraud Initiative to pursue damages and penalties under the False Claims Act. The government could use the act to pursue fraud claims against any federal funding recipients, including colleges that get Title IV student aid. 

Blanche specifically pointed to higher education institutions as potential targets. 

“A university that accepts federal funds could violate the False Claims Act when it encourages antisemitism, refuses to protect Jewish students, allows men to intrude into women's bathrooms, or requires women to compete against men in athletic competitions,” Blanche said in the memo.

Blanche also suggested that False Claims Act violations under this administration could include DEI programs that “assign benefits or burdens on race, ethnicity, or national origin.” He did not, however, list examples. 

The deputy AG cited the Supreme Court’s 2023 ruling banning race-conscious admissions and President Donald Trump’s executive order in January targeting DEI policies at colleges and other organizations. 

The Civil Rights Fraud Initiative will be led jointly by the department’s Civil Fraud Section and Civil Rights Division. Blanche said the two units will regularly meet to discuss potential violations and engage with relevant federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of Education. 

Blanche meanwhile encouraged private parties to file lawsuits under the False Claims Act on the government’s behalf. 

The administration has already pulled hundreds of millions of dollars from top colleges — including Columbia and Harvard universities — over accusations that they haven’t done enough to prevent antisemitic harassment. It also froze $175 million to the University of Pennsylvania, citing its policies on transgender athletes.

Filed Under: Policy & Legal

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Trocaire Partners With Collegis Education To Advance Enrollment Strategy
From Collegis Education
May 20, 2025
HelioCampus Announces the Next Generation of Their Flagship Data Analytics Platform
From HelioCampus
May 20, 2025
Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation's $3 Million Tribal Endowment Ignites New Era of Indigenous E…
From Cal State San Marcos
May 13, 2025
St. Catherine University Partners with Collegis Education to Advance Technology Strategy and S…
From Collegis Education
May 05, 2025
Editors' picks
Latest in Policy & Legal
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.