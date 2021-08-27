x
site logo
Brief

Ed Dept gave too much relief funding to some colleges, watchdog finds

Published Aug. 27, 2021
Jeremy Bauer-Wolf's headshot
Reporter
"Government Accountability Office Building" by kafka4prez is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Dive Brief:

  • The U.S. Department of Education mistakenly provided too much federal coronavirus relief money to some colleges that received funding, a government watchdog agency found.
  • The Government Accountability Office reviewed 4,764 colleges that received the funds and estimated more than 5% of them, or 262 schools, got more funding than they should have been allocated. 
  • GAO officials discovered three instances among schools they reviewed in which institutions received more funding than was allocated. This excess funding totaled $20 million.

Dive Insight:

In July, the GAO evaluated the department's effort to distribute more than $76 billion in higher education relief funding Congress approved in three major aid packages. This money was earmarked for colleges to help defray pandemic-related costs and assist students the health crisis had disadvantaged. 

The department's Office of Postsecondary Education is charged with dispensing the aid funding. It normally distributes about $2 billion in grants annually, according to the GAO. But as of the end of May, it had sent out about $66 billion in relief dollars, 33 times the typical amount.

The office used existing staff to fulfill these extra duties, but the volume of funding and the urgent need to get it to colleges "increased the risk of payment errors," the GAO said. 

GAO officials tested the office's procedures for processing and approving grants and found it didn't have the necessary ones in place to identify potential mistakes. They found the three errors, which the office corrected after being identified. 

The GAO called for the Education Department to develop procedures for conducting regular reviews of how it processes and distributes federal grants. 

The department agreed with the recommendation and "already established and will continue to enhance its procedures for quality control of grant awards," according to the GAO's report.

A department spokesperson referred Higher Ed Dive to a written response Michelle Asha Cooper, acting assistant secretary for postsecondary education, gave to the GAO. Cooper wrote that since January 2021, the office has "significantly enhanced previously established quality control protocols."

In September 2020, it established an Emergency Response Unit, which is dedicated to administering relief funding, and it has continued to staff the unit over the last few months with employees trained in the department's grant administration processes, Cooper wrote. She wrote the GAO identified "a very small percentage of errors regarding obligations, mostly in the early days" of awarding the money. 

Follow on Twitter

Editors' picks

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Omar Marques via Getty Images
    Q&A

    How could investing in regional colleges help communities?

    Robert Maxim talks about his new Brookings Institution report arguing for a major infusion of federal money into an overlooked group of schools.

    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Aug. 13, 2021
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Flickr; Robert Couse-Baker
    Deep Dive

    How many colleges and universities have closed since 2016?

    Judson College in Alabama held its last day of classes at the end of July.

    By Hallie Busta • Updated: Aug. 4, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Montana University System Closes Access Gap With Inter-Institutional Digital Course and Prog...
    Press Release from Quottly
    Nominations Open for Turnitin Americas Higher Education Award Recognizing Innovation in Asse...
    Press Release from
    Turnitin
    Delta Variant Has Families Considering Tuition Insurance In Case Student Unexpectedly Withdr...
    Press Release from
    GradGuard
    College Students Support Campus COVID-19 Vaccine and Mask Mandates, New Survey by TimelyMD F...
    Press Release from
    TimelyMD
    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Omar Marques via Getty Images
    Q&A

    How could investing in regional colleges help communities?

    Robert Maxim talks about his new Brookings Institution report arguing for a major infusion of federal money into an overlooked group of schools.

    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Aug. 13, 2021
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Flickr; Robert Couse-Baker
    Deep Dive

    How many colleges and universities have closed since 2016?

    Judson College in Alabama held its last day of classes at the end of July.

    By Hallie Busta • Updated: Aug. 4, 2021
    • Latest in Policy & Legal
  • Ed Dept gave too much relief funding to some colleges, watchdog finds
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Aug. 27, 2021
  • Illinois governor requires college students, workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Aug. 27, 2021
  • Arkansas attorney general issues opinion denouncing critical race theory
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Aug. 26, 2021
  • Former Republican governor leading Wisconsin system rebuffs GOP lawmakers' effort to control COVID rules
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Aug. 25, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.