x
site logo
Brief

Ed Dept releases more than $21B in coronavirus relief for colleges

Shalina Chatlani

Author

By

Published

Jan. 14, 2021

Dive Brief:

  • The U.S. Department of Education on Thursday released more than $21 billion in coronavirus relief money to colleges, funded by the rescue package Congress passed last month.

  • Each colleges' cut of the funding must be split between institutional costs associated with the pandemic and direct aid for students. 

  • Higher education groups and institutions have clamored for months for the federal government to provide more relief as the pandemic's financial impact intensified.

Dive Insight:

Congress hammered out the overall $900 billion deal in December, roughly nine months after approving the first round of funding. The new money was briefly imperiled when President Donald Trump unexpectedly declined to sign the measure, though he eventually did so.

The relief legislation provides about $23 billion for colleges, with some set-asides such as for minority-serving institutions. It also gives $681 million to for-profit colleges.

The first aid bill -- the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act -- determined colleges' allocations based on their full-time-equivalent enrollment, weighted heavily toward how many students receive federal Pell Grants, a proxy for campus poverty.

The formula in the latest bill, however, also considers headcount, opening the door for community colleges, which enroll many part-time students, to receive more money.

As part of the funding release, the Education Department shared the amounts each college will get, including how much they have to earmark for student grants. Some wealthy private colleges have their portions cut in half, per the bill's requirements. Most of that money must be spent on student grants. Trump and former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos railed against these institutions accepting CARES money.

Colleges that received CARES dollars from the department will not need to apply for the new round of funding, according to a statement from the agency Thursday. Those that didn't get money last time will have to apply

A letter from Christopher McCaghren, acting assistant secretary for postsecondary education, dated Thursday, pointed out that the new law directs colleges to "prioritize students with exceptional need," in awarding grants. Those could include Pell Grant recipients, but they do not have to be, McCaghren noted.

"I want to emphasize that institutions can use more than the minimum amount for financial aid grants to students and encourage you to do so," McCaghren wrote.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Policy & Legal Higher Ed

Editors' picks

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Illustration assets by Getty; edited by Michelle Rock/Education Dive/Higher Ed Dive
    Deep Dive

    Why 4-year colleges are tapping Amazon to help deliver cloud computing degrees

    Amazon Web Services is one of a handful of tech employers, including Google and Microsoft, helping colleges offer credentials in the field.

    By Natalie Schwartz • Nov. 25, 2020
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    EvgeniiAnd/Getty Images Plus via Getty Images
    Deep Dive

    Colleges are changing the status quo to make curriculum more inclusive

    Protests this summer increased pressure on institutions to replace words with actions, but internal procedures and budgets can be limiting factors.

    By Kelly Field • Nov. 24, 2020

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Penn Foster Chooses Anthology’s Robust CampusNexus Solutions to Streamline Overall Student ...
    Press Release from Anthology
    Indian River State College Selects Rah Rah for Next Gen, Mobile-First Campus Community Engag...
    Press Release from Rah Rah
    GAISA Presses for Action from President-Elect Biden to Protect International Students
    Press Release from
    Global Alliance for International Student Advancement (GAISA)
    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Illustration assets by Getty; edited by Michelle Rock/Education Dive/Higher Ed Dive
    Deep Dive

    Why 4-year colleges are tapping Amazon to help deliver cloud computing degrees

    Amazon Web Services is one of a handful of tech employers, including Google and Microsoft, helping colleges offer credentials in the field.

    By Natalie Schwartz • Nov. 25, 2020
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    EvgeniiAnd/Getty Images Plus via Getty Images
    Deep Dive

    Colleges are changing the status quo to make curriculum more inclusive

    Protests this summer increased pressure on institutions to replace words with actions, but internal procedures and budgets can be limiting factors.

    By Kelly Field • Nov. 24, 2020
    • Latest in Policy & Legal
  • Ed Dept releases more than $21B in coronavirus relief for colleges
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Jan. 14, 2021
  • Which states are giving college workers early access to the COVID-19 vaccine?
    By Hallie Busta • Jan. 12, 2021
  • Ed Dept urges Senate leaders to scrutinize colleges' foreign ties
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Jan. 11, 2021
  • In-person classes tied to COVID-19 uptick, CDC study finds
    By Hallie Busta • Jan. 08, 2021
  • ACE simulation shows how much new COVID-19 relief colleges could get
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Jan. 08, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.