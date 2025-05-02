Education Department unveils guidance to make switching accreditors easier

Listen to the article 5 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

The U.S. Department of Education unveiled guidance Thursday intended to make it easier for colleges to change accreditors and lifted a pause on its review of applications for new accrediting agencies.

The guidance comes a week after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to reshape the accreditation system and make it easier for new agencies to come onto the scene.

Trump’s order also took aim at accreditor criteria related to diversity, equity and inclusion and directed U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon to ensure colleges prioritize “intellectual diversity” among their faculty — a mandate that raised concerns about academic freedom among some higher education experts.

“President Trump’s Executive Order and our actions today will ensure this Department no longer stands as a gatekeeper to block aspiring innovators from becoming new accreditors nor will this Department unnecessarily micromanage an institution’s choice of accreditor,” McMahon said in a Thursday statement.

The Education Department also revoked guidance issued in 2022 that outlined a more rigorous review process for colleges to switch accreditors. The Biden-era guidance said the department would review whether a college wanted to change accreditors to lessen oversight and if moving to a new agency would strengthen its institutional quality, among other factors.

At the time, the Biden administration said the guidance sought to ensure colleges weren’t attempting to evade oversight from their current accreditor by switching to a new one.

The Trump administration’s new guidance, however, says the agency will reestablish “a simple process that will remove unnecessary requirements and barriers to institutional innovation.” Under the policy, colleges must submit a two-page form to serve as documentation of their prior accreditation, as well as “materials demonstrating reasonable cause” for changing or adding an accreditor.

The form includes a checklist of reasons institutions may seek to switch accreditors, along with a section requiring colleges to certify that they have not had their accreditation withdrawn or faced accreditor sanctions in the past two years. Colleges must also attach their most recent letter renewing their accreditation.

Wesley Whistle, project director for student success and affordability at New America, a left-leaning think tank, criticized the new process, arguing that making it easier to switch accreditors could lead institutions to move to agencies with less rigorous standards.

“This new guidance says all they have to do is fill out this checklist and provide them [with] their most recent letter of reaffirmation,” Whistle said. “That letter could be almost a decade old.”

Moreover, that letter wouldn’t indicate if a college is currently under investigation by its accreditor, Whistle said.

“Just because an institution may not be on probation today, they could still be under investigation,” Whistle added.

The Education Department also said it will have 30 days to approve an application to switch accreditors. If not, the change will be automatically granted unless a college failed to meet the eligibility requirements.

Whistle described the policy as a “30-day rubber stamp.”

“It’s irresponsible,” Whistle said. “There’s nearly 6,000 colleges and universities that are eligible for Title IV aid, so conducting even a modest review takes time and expertise.”

The Trump administration’s new guidance also permits colleges to switch to new accreditors if required by state law. Other recognized reasons include seeking an accreditor that better aligns with a college’s religious mission, changing the types of academic programs offered or objecting to current accreditation standards, including DEI requirements.

The Biden administration’s guidance was in part prompted by a 2022 Florida law requiring the state’s public colleges to switch accrediting agencies every accreditation cycle. This sparked concerns that colleges weren’t voluntarily choosing to switch to new accreditors, even though department regulations require colleges to be voluntary members of their accrediting agencies.

Still, the Education Department gave approval to at least one public Florida college to change accreditors in 2023, Inside Higher Ed reported. However, some have faced a time-intensive process that has required the submission of hundreds of pages of documents, according to the publication.

In the department’s new guidance, Deputy Under Secretary James Bergeron said the agency recognizes the significance of voluntary membership “but does not believe that an institution’s change in accrediting agency due to State law compliance constitutes involuntary membership.”