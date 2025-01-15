 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

Education Department discharges $4.5B in loans for former Ashford University students

The agency also is moving to bar the former founder and CEO of Zovio, which owned the online university, from leading any institution taking Title IV funds.

Published Jan. 15, 2025
Ben Unglesbee's headshot
Senior Reporter
A former Ashford University location. Hundreds of thousands of students of the for-profit are to have their loans discharged, the U.S. Department of Education said. Ashford University
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

The U.S. Department of Education has discharged $4.5 billion in loans for former students of Ashford University, the agency said Wednesday. 

The discharge covers 261,000 borrowers who attended the mostly online for-profit institution between March 2009 and April 2020. The move came in response to a request from the California Department of Justice, which found “widespread misrepresentations” around cost, financial aid, time to complete a degree and other areas. 

Numerous federal and state investigations have documented the deceptive recruiting tactics frequently used by Ashford University,” James Kvaal, the federal department’s top higher education official, said in a statement. In reality, 90 percent of Ashford students never graduated, and the few who did were often left with large debts and low incomes.”

The Education Department cited findings that Ashford recruited students into professional degree programs such as in teaching, nursing and social work without acquiring the needed state approval for their students to practice in those fields. It also said Ashford recruiters lied about attendance costs and available financial aid, among other things. 

Ashford has since been acquired by the University of Arizona, which in turn rebranded it as University of Arizona Global Campus. The Education Department signaled in 2023 that the public university could be required to cover some of the costs in a past discharge of Ashford loans that amounted to $72 million. 

In a statement, a University of Arizona spokesperson said that the university “had no relationship with Ashford or Zovio during this time period.”

In addition to the discharge, the Education Department proposed a governmentwide debarment of Andrew Clark, the founder and former CEO of Zovio, which previously owned Ashford. The debarment would run at least three years and prevent Clark from being a principal or executive at any institution involved in the federal Title IV student aid program.

Mr. Clark not only supervised the unlawful conduct, he personally participated in it, driving some of the worst aspects of the boiler-room-style recruiting culture,” the department said in its Wednesday announcement.

The agency said it would refer the debarment to its Office of Hearings and Appeals, which will issue a final decision.

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Gale Unveils Groundbreaking New Digital Archive on Global Impact of The American Civil War
From Gale, part of Cengage Group
January 14, 2025
StudyCorgi Presents a Rhetorical Analysis Generator for Students & Writers
From StudyCorgi
January 02, 2025

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Editors' picks
Latest in Policy & Legal
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.