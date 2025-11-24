Week in review: The beginning of the end for the Education Department?

Listen to the article 3 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Most clicked story of the week:

Trump administration officials took major steps toward dismantling the U.S. Department of Education last week, announcing they were moving several programs to other federal agencies.

Those include moving TRIO and Gear Up grants — programs that help low-income students prepare for and persist through college — to the U.S. Department of Labor, according to an agency fact sheet. Also moving to the Labor Department are grant programs that help higher education institutions bolster their academics and financial stability.

Number of the week: $740M+

The amount billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated to colleges since mid-October. Scott is on another gifting spree, giving hundreds of millions of dollars to over a dozen historically Black colleges and universities and at least one tribal college.

Fall 2025 enrollment trends:

A survey of 825 colleges found that their international enrollment declined 1% this fall , driven by a 12% drop in graduate students, according to the annual Open Doors report. Those institutions reported an even steeper decline — a whopping 17% drop-off — in foreign students attending U.S. colleges for the first time.

The State University of New York system reported that its international enrollment declined 3.9% this fall, dropping to around 20,600 students . However, SUNY reported an overall enrollment increase of 2.9% , resulting in nearly 387,400 students and the system’s third straight year of growth.

Meanwhile, Drexel University, a private nonprofit in Philadelphia, reported a roughly 19% decline in first-year enrollment this fall , dropping to some 1,900 students, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. However, the research university’s overall headcount only dipped by roughly 1%, falling to roughly 20,900 students, with gains in graduate students offsetting some of the first-year enrollment dip.

