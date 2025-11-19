 Skip to main content
MacKenzie Scott’s recent HBCU gifts top $700M. See who got funding.

We’re rounding up which institutions received donations since mid-October and how much the philanthropist has given them over the past few years.

Published Nov. 19, 2025
Natalie Schwartz's headshot
Senior Editor
The gates of Xavier University of Louisiana
Xavier University of Louisiana, in New Orleans, La. The historically Black college is among the latest institutions that have received donations from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The image by 2C2K Photography is licensed under CC BY 2.0
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

In 2019 — the same year Scott and her ex-husband, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, divorced — she pledged to give away most of her wealth. Scott’s fortune is estimated to be worth $40.2 billion, according to Bloomberg.

On Tuesday, Xavier University of Louisiana announced it had received a $38 million donation from Scott

And just last week, six HBCUs announced they had gotten unrestricted donations from Scott, ranging from $19 million at Philander Smith University, a small private nonprofit, to $63 million each to Prairie View A&M University and North Carolina A&T State University, public institutions with thousands of students. 

So far, Howard University, in Washington, D.C., has garnered the largest donation among Scott’s recent gifts to HBCUs. The philanthropist gifted the research university $80 million, earmarking $17 million of that amount for its medical college. 

Most of the HBCUs have received gifts from Scott before. 

Scott has made mass donations to higher education institutions in previous years — by 2021, she had given at least $1.5 billion total to roughly six dozen institutions. Her other rounds of donations have likewise focused on minority-serving institutions, such as Hispanic-serving institutions and HBCUs. 

Below, we’re rounding up colleges that have received gifts from Scott in her latest donation spree. Let us know if we’ve missed any announcements.

Scott has given over $700M to HBCUs in latest donation spree

The gifts higher education institutions have received from Scott in recent months
Filed Under: Finance

