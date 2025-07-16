Labor Department to take on day-to-day management of CTE programs

Management of key federal workforce development programs will begin shifting from the U.S. Department of Education to the U.S. Department of Labor under an interagency agreement signed in May, according to a joint announcement by the agencies Tuesday.

Adult education and family literacy programs under Title II of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act and career and technical education programs under the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act will be managed by the Labor Department alongside Education Department staff, according to the agencies.

Tuesday’s announcement comes just one day after the U.S. Supreme Court stayed an injunction in

McMahon v. New York

, granting the Education Department the ability to move forward with a sweeping

reduction in force