 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

Colleges won’t receive FAFSA applicant info until March, Education Department says

The delay further truncates the timeline for institutions to make financial aid offers, and experts have worried that holdups may harm students.

Published Jan. 30, 2024
Natalie Schwartz's headshot
Senior Editor
An admissions and financial aid sign.
sshepard via Getty Images
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief: 

  • The U.S. Department of Education announced Tuesday that it won’t transmit information from students who filled out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid to colleges until the first half of March, further shortening the timeline for institutions to make financial aid offers. 
  • Usually the Education Department makes the FAFSA available on Oct. 1 and colleges receive applicant data shortly thereafter. This year, the department released the FAFSA form on Dec. 30 — nearly three months later than usual. 
  • The delay was meant to give the Education Department time to unveil a new, simplified form that reduced the maximum number of questions students and their families must answer from over 100 to less than half of that. But the debut has been hamstrung by delays, technical glitches and last-minute adjustments to the funding formula. 

Dive Insight: 

The Education Department originally told colleges and state agencies — which rely on FAFSA applicant information to make financial aid and grant offers — that it would transmit data to them in late January. But Tuesday’s announcement pushed back that timeline by over a month. 

“On the very day that schools were expecting FAFSA applicant information, they were instead notified by the U.S. Department of Education that they shouldn’t expect to receive that data until March, at the earliest,” Justin Draeger, president and CEO of the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators, said in a statement. “These continued delays, communicated at the last minute, threaten to harm the very students and families that federal student aid is intended to help.” 

At the same time, the department announced that it has updated key tables it uses to calculate how much federal aid students can receive to account for inflation. The agency estimated that the change will result in students receiving about $1.8 billion more in federal aid. 

The move, which the department confirmed to Higher Ed Dive last week, is a reversal from the department’s earlier position. Late last year, the agency told The Washington Post that it wouldn’t have time to update the tables before it rolled out the new FAFSA. 

When the Education Department initially announced plans to update the income tables, higher education experts worried how the change would impact the financial aid processing cycle. This latest delay proves those fears were well-founded. 

“With this last-minute news, our nation’s colleges are once again left scrambling as they determine how best to work within these new timelines to issue aid offers as soon as possible — so the students who can least afford higher education aren’t the ones who ultimately pay the price for these missteps,” Draeger said. 

Draeger also pointed out that wide contingents of students haven’t been able to fill out the FAFSA online as the department continues to work through issues with the new form. So far, 3.1 million FAFSA forms have been submitted for the 2024-25 award year, the department said Tuesday. 

Editor’s note: This story is developing and will be updated.

Filed Under: Policy & Legal

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
IPClear and DeSales University Announce Successful IT Infrastructure Enhancement Collaboration
From IPClear
January 30, 2024
AI Quick Study Courses Launched by the Association of College and University Educators (ACUE) …
From Association of College and University Educators
January 18, 2024
Gale’s New Power to the People Archive Reveals the Historical Roots of Today’s Counterculture …
From Gale, part of Cengage Group
January 17, 2024
GMB and Secure Environment Consultants (SEC) Enter into Partnership to Enhance School Safety …
From GMB
January 23, 2024
Editors' picks
Latest in Policy & Legal
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2024 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell