First Lady encourages higher ed pathways beyond 4-year degrees

First Lady Jill Biden extolled the benefits of credentials beyond four-year degrees during a speech Thursday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute.

First Lady Jill Biden extolled the benefits of credentials beyond four-year degrees during a speech Thursday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute.

First Lady Jill Biden extolled the benefits of credentials beyond four-year degrees during a speech Thursday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute.

First Lady Jill Biden extolled the benefits of credentials beyond four-year degrees during a speech Thursday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute.

First Lady Jill Biden extolled the benefits of credentials beyond four-year degrees during a speech Thursday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute.

First Lady Jill Biden extolled the benefits of credentials beyond four-year degrees during a speech Thursday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute.