State officials call for probe into Ben Sasse’s spending at the University of Florida

Florida state officials are calling for an investigation into former University of Florida President Ben Sasse 's use of institutional funds during his 17 month-tenure.

Sasse more than tripled the office of the president's spending compared to his predecessor, with much of the funding going toward contracts and positions for his political allies, according to reporting by The Independent Florida Alligator , an independent student newspaper.

Florida state CFO Jimmy Patronis on Thursday called the news of the "exorbitant spending" concerning, while a spokesperson for Gov. Ron DeSantis told news outlets that he has been in contact with the University of Florida and the State University System of Florida’s board of governors about investigating the matter.

Dive Insight:

Sasse — a Republican who previously served as a U.S senator for Nebraska — received a five-year employment contract in late 2022 that was worth roughly $10 million and included other notable benefits, such as tuition waivers for extended family and covered travel expenses for his wife and three children.

He resigned from the presidency in July, citing family health issues, and remains with the university as president emeritus and a professor within the institution’s Hamilton Center, which focuses on Western civilization.

Now, state officials are eyeing a track record of lavish spending by Sasse's office. It spent $17.3 million during his first year as president, with much of the funds going to consulting contracts and high-paid positions for his former staffers and allies, The Independent Florida Alligator reported.

That's compared to the $5.6 million in spending overseen the year before by former President Kent Fuchs. Fuchs is currently serving as interim president.

"BOG should investigate this issue to ensure tuition and tax dollars are being properly used," Patronis posted to social media Thursday.

Patronis said the Florida Department of Financial Services, which investigates fraud in the state, will reach out to the State University System of Florida's board of governors to offer auditing support.

Neither the University of Florida nor the state’s university system immediately responded to a request for comment Friday.

Representatives from DeSantis' office also did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, a controversial Republican lawmaker representing Florida's western panhandle, also responded to The Independent Florida Alligator's story..

"Ben Sasse was LARPing as a Florida Man," he said on social media, referring to live-action role playing. "He was a terrible University president who never should have been hired."

Sasse's selection as the head of Florida's flagship university stoked controversy since he became heir apparent for the position in October 2022. He took stances that were unpopular with many students and staff during his time as a senator, including supporting bills that sought to limit abortion access and expressing views against same-sex marriage.

That month, its faculty senate passed a no confidence vote in the presidential search process that led to Sasse becoming the sole finalist, saying it barred instructors from learning about all of the candidates. But the vote did not sway Sasse's eligibility, and the university's trustees approved his selection shortly thereafter.