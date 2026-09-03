Full Sail University cuts 180 jobs

Full Sail University eliminated 180 jobs as part of a restructuring “tied to our current and future institutional priorities

Full Sail University eliminated 180 jobs as part of a restructuring “tied to our current and future institutional priorities

Full Sail University eliminated 180 jobs as part of a restructuring “tied to our current and future institutional priorities

Full Sail University eliminated 180 jobs as part of a restructuring “tied to our current and future institutional priorities

Full Sail University eliminated 180 jobs as part of a restructuring “tied to our current and future institutional priorities

The cuts spanned academic, administrative and operational positions.

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Changes in workflows, enrollment patterns, and technology have altered where Full Sail needs to focus and which roles are required to best serve the institution for the future