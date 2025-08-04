 Skip to main content
Employers’ emphasis on skilled trades lost on Gen Z: Harris poll

Young workers don’t realize that going into the trades can offer good pay more quickly than pursuing a college-based career, the report says.

Published Aug. 4, 2025
Electrician teaching apprentice to connect wires. Employers are looking fir young workers with a skilled trade background. simonkr via Getty Images

Facilities Dive
A mismatch exists between the importance employers are putting on skilled trades and how the generation that’s newly joining the workforce views those jobs, a Harris poll finds.

Gen Z, the oldest members of which are 28, is the age cohort least focused on skilled trades, in part because they’re misinformed about the jobs, says the report based on 2,200 respondents to survey questions posted online in June.

“Only 38% of Gen Z says skilled trades offer the best job opportunities today” and “only 36% strongly agree skilled trades offer a faster and more affordable path to a good career,” the report says.  

Like other age cohorts, Gen Z sees the jobs as less prestigious than those requiring a four-year degree, doesn’t know much about them and has doubts about their pay, the report says. And, unique to Gen Z, the group is concerned the jobs offer little security and flexibility.  

Older people see opportunities in the trades where younger generations don’t, the report says. A majority of boomers, who are in their 60s and 70s, say skilled trades can attract high pay, while 48% say they offer a quicker and cheaper path to a good career. 

The misperception among younger workers is an issue for employers, who say they need people in skilled trades to the point where they’re putting less emphasis on job candidates having four-year degrees.

“Skilled labor shortages are no longer hypothetical,” says Harris. “They are disrupting industries right now.”

Employers have a chance to change perceptions by showcasing their support for the trades, the report says. 

“Reframe the narrative with today’s youth,” it says. “Trades are respected, future-proof careers with strong pay, purpose, and flexibility.”

Supporting the trades is also good PR, it says. “Americans reward companies that step up” with scholarships, internships, or training programs, the report says. “Supporting the trades can differentiate a brand, improve employer reputation, and strengthen community ties.”

Filed Under: Students

