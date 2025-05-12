 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

Judge greenlights racketeering lawsuit against Grand Canyon Education

Plaintiffs say the company misrepresented Grand Canyon University’s doctoral programs. The company says students couldn’t have been “caught by surprise.”

Published May 12, 2025
Ben Unglesbee's headshot
Senior Reporter
Grand Canyon University
Costs and marketing for some of Grand Canyon University's doctoral programs are at the center of a racketeering lawsuit filed by current and former students in 2024. The image by GrandCanyonU is licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief:

  • A federal judge in Arizona ruled last week that a class-action racketeering lawsuit against Grand Canyon Education can proceed. Plaintiffs are seeking a jury trial. 
  • Last June, two plaintiffs sued the company — which provides marketing and educational services to Grand Canyon University — over allegations it recruited students like them into the university’s Ph.D. programs by lying about the costs of degrees. 
  • Grand Canyon Education unsuccessfully sought to dismiss the case, arguing in a November motion that students were informed of possible additional courses and costs, and “could not have been caught by surprise, let alone duped by a so-called fraud.”

Dive Insight:

The plaintiffs — which included one current and one former GCU doctoral student — alleged in their original complaint that Grand Canyon Education “propagated false information about the true cost” of GCU’s doctoral programs, including through enrollment applications, sales representatives and marketing materials. Two other plaintiffs were later added to the lawsuit.

They argued that the company promoted program costs typically based on a number of credit hours — 60 — that few doctoral students were able to complete their degrees within. They also alleged that Grand Canyon Education created “artificial bottlenecks” in programs, extending the time to complete degrees. That added costs in the form of tuition for continuation courses, which were often necessary to finish dissertation reviews. 

In their lawsuit, plaintiffs cited analysis from the U.S. Department of Education showing that between 2011 and 2017 about 43% of GCU Ph.D. students paid $10,530 in additional costs for continuation courses, while another roughly 35% paid $12,636 or more. Only a small fraction — fewer than 2% — paid no extra costs for continuation courses.

GCU, a private Christian university, split from Grand Canyon Education in 2018. Brian Mueller is both CEO of Grand Canyon Education and president of GCU. In their lawsuit, plaintiffs allege that the company has “exploited its control over Grand Canyon University” to “orchestrate and profit from this fraud scheme.”

The misrepresentations about doctoral program costs, plaintiffs argue, amounts to a racketeering scheme in violation of the Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, or RICO, laws. 

In moving to dismiss the case, Grand Canyon Education asserted that documents providing cost estimates also noted that 60 credits were the minimum required and that the plaintiffs signed acknowledgment forms that disclosed “many learners will need additional time and continuation courses.”

“Not only is Plaintiffs’ theory of fraud disproven, but also Plaintiffs’ attempt to convert a garden-variety fraud claim into RICO is unavailing,” Grand Canyon Education said in its November motion. “To support their RICO claim, Plaintiffs assert half-truths, generalizations, and a careful omission of inconvenient facts to weave a fictional tale of fraud peppered with racketeering buzzwords.”

In ruling that the case can go forward, U.S. District Judge Steven Logan dismissed one of the claims against Grand Canyon Education and let the others stand. 

Logan gave plaintiffs until May 20 to resubmit their complaint with revisions to the dismissed claim that they were harmed by Grand Canyon Education’s investment of proceeds from its alleged racketeering enterprise. The judge noted that “additional facts could remedy Plaintiffs’ claim” on that point. 

“This is the first step in holding Grand Canyon accountable for misleading graduate students about the cost of their education,” Chris Bryant, an attorney with the National Student Defense Network, which filed the complaint together with law firm DiCello Levitt, said in a statement Thursday

A spokesperson for Grand Canyon Education declined to comment on the litigation Monday.

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Prescott College Selects Thesis Elements to Modernize Student Information System and Streamlin…
From Thesis Elements
May 07, 2025
Joyce University Expands Nursing Education to Students in Michigan and Kentucky
From Joyce University
May 05, 2025
AGB Joins National Effort to Highlight “Why College Matters”
From Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges (AGB),
April 23, 2025
Cygnus Marketing Communications Earns SOC2 Type 2 Certification, Affirming Commitment to Data …
From Cygnus Marketing Communications, Inc.
May 01, 2025
Editors' picks
Latest in Policy & Legal
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.