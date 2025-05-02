Harvard faculty group pledges 10% of salary to help university fight Trump

Listen to the article 4 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Dive Brief:

Dozens of faculty members at Harvard University have signed on to contribute 10% of their salaries, for up to a year, to the institution's legal fight against the Trump administration .

As of Friday afternoon, 88 senior faculty had signed the agreement, according to organizers . Of those, 43 have done so publicly .

The faculty pledge came just before President Donald Trump said his administration will pull Harvard's tax-exempt status, adding "It’s what they deserve!" in a Friday social media post.

Dive Insight:

This week's developments are only the latest in the ongoing battle between Harvard and Trump.

In the president's numerous attacks on higher education, Harvard in particular has borne intense scrutiny from the Trump administration. That aggression escalated significantly in mid-April when the Ivy League institution rebuked demands from federal agencies to interfere in academic matters, becoming the first well-known college to respond so forcefully.

Since then, the administration has slashed Harvard's federal funding by almost $2.3 billion, threatened billions of dollars more, opened Title VI investigations into it and its law review, and threatened its ability to enroll international students.

Harvard is now suing the Trump administration over what it calls the government's efforts to withhold federal funding “as leverage to gain control of academic decisionmaking."

Though Harvard is one of the best-resourced institutions in the country, the legal battle is likely to be arduous and expensive. This week's faculty salary pledge described the university as facing "severe financial damage for its defense of academic freedom."

That damage could come in the form of an unprecedented tax bill.

In previous social media posts, Trump said Harvard "is a JOKE, teaches Hate and Stupidity, and should no longer receive Federal Funds" and should “be Taxed as a Political Entity."

Trump, as president, does not have unilateral legal authority to pull Harvard's tax exemption, a status bestowed by the Internal Revenue Service. And neither the president nor employees of the executive office can legally direct the IRS to audit or investigate an institution. Federal law requires IRS employees who receive such directions to report them to the agency's oversight office.

Despite this, CNN reported in April that the IRS was making arrangements to revoke Harvard's status, just after Trump posted on the matter.

Such a change would significantly escalate Trump’s financial battle against Harvard that prompted the faculty pledge. The 11 faculty members leading the salary pledge said they intend for the signatories to hold a vote.

"If the majority agrees that the university is making a good faith effort to use its own resources in support of staff, student, and academic programs, faculty will proceed with their donation," their letter said.

The pledge also acknowledged that not all faculty at Harvard are in a position to pledge 10% — or any — of their income and said the salary contribution plan is "only one of the various ways in which we can express solidarity around the university."

"We also know that many faculty are making important contributions to the Harvard community during this difficult time in other ways, by helping students and staff directly," it said.