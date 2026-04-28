Penn wins temporary court block on turning over Jewish employee data to EEOC

directing the University of Pennsylvania to turn over extensive data on Jewish employees to the Trump administration.

directing the University of Pennsylvania to turn over extensive data on Jewish employees to the Trump administration.

directing the University of Pennsylvania to turn over extensive data on Jewish employees to the Trump administration.

directing the University of Pennsylvania to turn over extensive data on Jewish employees to the Trump administration.

directing the University of Pennsylvania to turn over extensive data on Jewish employees to the Trump administration.

until May 1 to comply with the data request

until May 1 to comply with the data request

until May 1 to comply with the data request

until May 1 to comply with the data request

until May 1 to comply with the data request

until May 1 to comply with the data request

until May 1 to comply with the data request

The stay, issued by U.S. District Judge Gerald Pappert, grants Penn a reprieve while the university appeals Pappert’s March decision giving the university

The stay, issued by U.S. District Judge Gerald Pappert, grants Penn a reprieve while the university appeals Pappert’s March decision giving the university

The stay, issued by U.S. District Judge Gerald Pappert, grants Penn a reprieve while the university appeals Pappert’s March decision giving the university

The stay, issued by U.S. District Judge Gerald Pappert, grants Penn a reprieve while the university appeals Pappert’s March decision giving the university

The stay, issued by U.S. District Judge Gerald Pappert, grants Penn a reprieve while the university appeals Pappert’s March decision giving the university

In issuing the stay, Pappert wrote that Penn “does not have a strong chance of prevailing on appeal,” but the institution showed that it would suffer harm if forced to provide the data while appealing the order.

Further, pausing the order “

will not substantially injure the EEOC

” and will allow an appeals court to deliberate on “

in an orderly manner a matter of great public interest