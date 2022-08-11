 Skip to main content
site logo

Here’s a list of the colleges in the Sweet v. Cardona settlement agreement

A judge tentatively approved a plan to deliver automatic debt relief to borrower defense applicants who attended one of 150-plus institutions.

Published Aug. 11, 2022
Natalie Schwartz's headshot
Editor
Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona answers questions during the daily briefing at the White House August 5, 2021 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee via Getty Images
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Earlier this month, a federal judge tentatively approved a $6 billion settlement between the U.S. Department of Education and hundreds of thousands of student borrowers who say they were misled by their colleges. 

The deal would automatically grant debt relief to roughly 200,000 people who filed a borrower defense to repayment claim against one of 150-plus colleges listed in the agreement. The borrower defense rule allows students to receive debt relief if their institutions misled them. 

In court documents, the Ed Department argued that “attendance at one of these schools justifies presumptive relief” because of strong signs that they carried out misconduct. The listed colleges also have high rates of borrower defense applications, the agency said. 

Several listed colleges took issue with the Ed Department’s arguments. Career Education Colleges and Universities has voiced concern that the Ed Department is trying to approve claims "without regard to individual merit."

U.S. District Judge William Alsup will soon consider motions to intervene from several colleges listed in the agreement. Their officials argue that their inclusion on the list has damaged their reputations. If their motions are granted, they will become legal parties in the lawsuit. 

With recent developments driving interest in the case, we're listing all of the institutions whose borrower defense claimants could receive automatic relief.

Institutions whose borrower defense claimants could receive automatic relief

Many of the schools listed in the settlement agreement are now closed.

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Portland State University Successfully Completes Pilot Program of Terra Dotta's New “Engage” S…
From Terra Dotta
August 11, 2022
New Data Reveals High Levels of Consumer Confidence in the Value of Higher Education but Low A…
From GradGuard
August 02, 2022
The Constructive Dialogue Institute Has Solutions for Classrooms Impacted by National Polariza…
From Constructive Dialogue Institute
August 02, 2022
Springboard and National University Launch Five-Course Partnership to Offer Technical Skills f…
From Springboard
August 09, 2022
Editors' picks
Latest in Higher Ed
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell