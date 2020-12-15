x
site logo
Brief

Higher ed groups: Ed Dept's foreign gift reporting rules conflict with federal law

Shalina Chatlani

Author

By

Published

Dec. 15, 2020

Dive Brief:

  • More than two dozen higher education groups are arguing that federal law does not allow the U.S. Department of Education to revoke federal financial aid for colleges that fail to adequately report their financial ties to foreign entities, as the agency recently threatened. 

  • The American Council on Education wrote to the department Monday on behalf of the organizations, reiterating that officials have been unresponsive to their requests to clarify reporting requirements. 

  • The Trump administration has been stepping up its scrutiny of colleges' relationships with other countries, particularly China, and the department has accused institutions of drastically underreporting foreign dealings. 

Dive Insight:

Section 117 of the Higher Education Act requires colleges report to the Education Department all gifts and contracts with foreign countries and organizations totaling $250,000 or more in a year.

The department, however, alleges that institutions have for years presented a deeply incomplete picture of their financial connections outside the U.S., and subsequently opened investigations into a dozen prominent schools. 

The agency also recently instituted a comprehensive checklist for information colleges would need to share with it. Colleges that don't fully report their foreign ties could lose access to Title IV money, the department said last month.

In ACE's latest letter to the department, its president Ted Mitchell wrote that the groups do not believe the HEA permits federal officials to follow through with this threat. It's also unnecessary, Mitchell wrote, because the law directs the Education Department to refer offending institutions to the U.S. Department of Justice. Although a college found in violation of Section 117's requirements would need to reimburse the government for the cost of becoming compliant, Congress didn't intend for the department to pull their Title IV funding, Mitchell argued.

Included in the letter is a memo from law firm Hogan Lovells, which was prepared at ACE's request and backs its assertions.

The letter also states the way the department made its threat violated the Administrative Procedure Act, which governs how federal agencies must release regulations. Mitchell urged the department to participate in a formal rulemaking process to develop reporting mandates.

An Education Department spokesperson did not respond to Higher Ed Dive's request for comment by publication time.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Policy & Legal Higher Ed

Editors' picks

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    EvgeniiAnd/Getty Images Plus via Getty Images
    Deep Dive

    Colleges are changing the status quo to make curriculum more inclusive

    Protests this summer increased pressure on institutions to replace words with actions, but internal procedures and budgets can be limiting factors.

    By Kelly Field • Nov. 24, 2020
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Illustration assets by Getty; edited by Michelle Rock/Education Dive/Higher Ed Dive
    Deep Dive

    Why 4-year colleges are tapping Amazon to help deliver cloud computing degrees

    Amazon Web Services is one of a handful of tech employers, including Google and Microsoft, helping colleges offer credentials in the field.

    By Natalie Schwartz • Nov. 25, 2020

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Digital Marketing Institute + AVENU Learning bring DMI’s Professional Certification to Latin...
    Press Release from
    The Digital Marketing Institute and AVENU Learning
    Missouri Southern State University creates an engaging online environment with Yellowdig
    Press Release from
    Yellowdig
    Tata Consultancy Services and Discovery Education Invite Educators to No Cost Professional L...
    Press Release from Discovery Education
    Bellevue University Announces Partnership with Online Learning Platform Study.com
    Press Release from Study.com
    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Illustration assets by Getty; edited by Michelle Rock/Education Dive/Higher Ed Dive
    Deep Dive

    Why 4-year colleges are tapping Amazon to help deliver cloud computing degrees

    Amazon Web Services is one of a handful of tech employers, including Google and Microsoft, helping colleges offer credentials in the field.

    By Natalie Schwartz • Nov. 25, 2020
  • story image Explore the Trendline
    Image attribution tooltip
    ijeab/Getty Images Plus via Getty Images
    Trendline

    Hybrid Learning

    Some colleges are using a mix of in-person and remote instruction to continue classes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    By Higher Ed Dive staff
    • Latest in Policy & Legal
  • Higher ed groups: Ed Dept's foreign gift reporting rules conflict with federal law
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Dec. 15, 2020
  • Education leaders expect DACA, borrower defense to be first on Biden's list
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Dec. 10, 2020
  • Ed Dept: College free speech still under siege
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Dec. 09, 2020
  • Kansas' community colleges reject proposal to streamline mergers
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Dec. 08, 2020
  • A federal judge fully reinstated DACA, but challenges remain
    By Hallie Busta • Dec. 07, 2020
    • © 2020 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.