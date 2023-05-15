 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

Report: Many borrowers who could benefit from income-driven repayment don’t know about it

Published May 15, 2023
Laura Spitalniak's headshot
Associate Editor
Unrecognisable man going over his finances.
Pekic via Getty Images
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief:

  • Student loan borrowers who would stand to benefit the most from income-driven repayment plans, or IDRs, are less likely to know about them, according to a new report from left-leaning think tank New America.
  • Around 2 in 5 student-debt holders earning less than $30,000 a year reported being unfamiliar with the repayment plans. Under a proposed plan from the U.S. Education Department, IDR minimum monthly loan payments for low-income earners, such as this group, could drop to $0.
  • Just under half of borrowers in default had not heard of IDRs, despite the plans offering a pathway to becoming current on their loans, the report said. Only one-third of currently defaulted borrowers had ever enrolled in IDR.

Dive Insight:

The Education Department requires most borrowers using IDR to pay 10% of their discretionary income each month toward their student loans. But in January, the agency proposed a plan that would drop the percentage to 5% and allow borrowers earning less than $30,500 annually to pay nothing until they surpassed that income cap.

Education leaders have praised the proposal, but congressional Republicans immediately lambasted it, in part because the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates it will cost at least $230 billion.

The Education Department intends to finalize the rule later this year.

If the changes are implemented, communicating the new eligibility and rules to vulnerable borrowers will need to be prioritized, according to New America. The department should automatically provide IDR information and access to borrowers.

It's crucial the Office of Federal Student Aid receives sufficient funding to undertake the recommended communications efforts, New America said. This year, FSA may struggle to fulfill its directive without significant increases to funding. 

President Joe Biden’s current budget proposal for fiscal 2024 includes $2.7 billion to the office, an year-over-year increase of $620 million. 

Among borrowers, 45% have enrolled in an IDR at some point, and around 90% said they could only afford their loans under the plan, according to the report.

Low-income, low-balance and defaulted borrowers are more likely to enroll in IDR if they're familiar with it, the report said.

Researchers surveyed 1,156 student loan borrowers — those not currently in college who took on debt to pay for their education —  from April 19, 2022 to May 19, 2022 as part of New America's annual Varying Degrees survey.

Respondents who borrowed the lowest amounts for their education were the least likely to know about the repayment plans. Just over half of respondents who borrowed under $20,000 knew about IDRs, compared to 93% of those who took out student loans totaling $75,000 or more.

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Lack of SEO Skills, Strategy Leave Critical Gap in Higher Education Recruitment Funnel, Accord…
From Search Influence
May 02, 2023
American University Kyiv Taps Anthology Student to Support Transformational Student Experience
From Anthology
May 04, 2023
Nearly 60% of College Students Accessed Mental Health Care in Grades K-12, TimelyCare Survey F…
From TimelyCare
May 01, 2023
NINJIO releases report focused on increasing necessity for human-based cybersecurity in higher…
From NINJIO
May 10, 2023
Editors' picks
Latest in Policy & Legal
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell