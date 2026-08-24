 Skip to main content
Explore our brands An Informa TechTarget Publication

People also ask

  • Loading questions...
site logo

International applicant numbers tumble on Common App

The number of first-time international applicants on the popular application platform declined 10% in the 2025-26 cycle, a new report found.

Published Aug. 24, 2026
Natalie Schwartz's headshot
Senior Editor
A group of college students walk on a sidewalk on a college campus.
Getty Images
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Snapshot: 

  • The number of first-year international applicants declined 10% during the 2025-26 cycle on the Common App compared to the prior cycle, according to a report Thursday from the college application platform. 
  • Applicants from Asia fell 11%, the report found. That’s a troubling signal, as the continent accounted for well over two-thirds of the international students studying in the U.S. in the 2024-25 academic year, according to data published by the Institute of International Education. 
  • A 15% decrease in applicants in India drove that decline. India is the top source for international students in the U.S. and accounts for the second-largest number of international applicants on the platform, behind only China. 

The impact: Common App is used by a substantial number of U.S. colleges — roughly 1,110 — so declines in international applicants on the platform can portend enrollment troubles for institutions that rely on these students. 

The international applicant declines on the platform were widespread. Of the 10 countries that account for the greatest number of international applicants on the Common App platform, nine had declines. Only Kenya saw a year-over-year increase, with applicant numbers growing 30%.

Overall, applicants from Africa decreased by 17% during the 2025-26 cycle. Nigeria — one of the top sources of international students in the U.S. — had a 21% decline in applicants on Common App. 

Domestic applicants on the platform increased 4%, helping to boost overall applicants by 2% in the 2025-26 cycle. The report covers the period from Aug. 1, 2025, to July 28, 2026.

The background: The Trump administration has continued to roll out policies that higher education experts say will deter international enrollment. 

Most recently, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security released a rule to cap international student visas to four years. A coalition of higher education groups and unions has since sued over the rule, arguing the Trump administration overstepped its authority and that the regulations would be “catastrophic for universities.”

A group of 30 U.S. senators also recently wrote to U.S. State Secretary Marco Rubio to ask about the lack of available visa appointments for prospective international students at some embassies. In a press release, the two senators from Rhode Island, Sheldon Whitehouse and Jack Reed, said the lack of appointments seemed to “mostly impact students from Latin American countries.”

What we’re watching: Enrollment data this fall will reveal whether the Trump administration’s policies have led to heavy declines in international student enrollment. 

A survey of over 800 colleges early in the fall 2025 term found that they collectively experienced a 1% drop in their overall international enrollment levels. However, their levels of new international students — those attending their colleges for the first time — dropped 17%.

Recommended Reading

Filed Under: Students, Enrollment

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
UPCEA’s 2026 Online Education Benchmarking Report Shows Digital Learning at Consequential Point
From UPCEA
August 17, 2026
UPCEA logo
New National Survey Finds Colleges and Universities Expanding Strategic Partnerships to Addres…
From P3•EDU
August 04, 2026
P3•EDU logo

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Editors' picks
Latest in Students
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers.

© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. An Informa PLC company.
Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy | Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell